Tyrone Green proves to be a real dynamo in the Lions’ backline

Tyrone Green proved a real dynamo in the Lions’ backline in their 27-20 Super Rugby win over the Reds at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

He dotted down twice and almost had a hat-trick, but it wasn’t the first time he proved the catalyst in a Lions’ jersey. He routinely plays with verve and vigour, and his impact is felt.

On Saturday it was the Reds’ turn to feel his energy and intensity, despite soggy conditions that were hardly tailored for flamboyant contributions on the wing. Green ran hard, pinballing out of tackles with familiar gusto. He plays at one speed irrespective of the conditions.

“That is my mindset. The conditions don’t matter. The mindset stays the same. Keep doing what you’re doing. You can’t let external factors change your game,” said Green in short, deliberate sound bites.

He was involved in a few skirmishes against the Reds, but generally proved a handful, even at close quarters.