Tyrone Green proves to be a real dynamo in the Lions’ backline

10 February 2020 - 10:42 By LIAM DEL CALME
Tyrone Green of the Lions scores a try during the Super Rugby match against the Reds at Ellis Park.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Tyrone Green proved a real dynamo in the Lions’ backline in their 27-20 Super Rugby win over the Reds at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

He dotted down twice and almost had a hat-trick, but it wasn’t the first time he proved the catalyst in a Lions’ jersey. He routinely plays with verve and vigour, and his impact is felt.

On Saturday it was the Reds’ turn to feel his energy and intensity, despite soggy conditions that were hardly tailored for flamboyant contributions on the wing. Green ran hard, pinballing out of tackles with familiar gusto. He plays at one speed irrespective of the conditions.

“That is my mindset. The conditions don’t matter. The mindset stays the same. Keep doing what you’re doing. You can’t let external factors change your game,” said Green in short, deliberate sound bites.

He was involved in a few skirmishes against the Reds, but generally proved a handful, even at close quarters.

Lions coach Van Rooyen relieved after his side edges the Reds at Ellis Park

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted he was relieved after his side edged the Reds 27-20 in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday
Sport
1 hour ago

“That was my first try of Super Rugby, so I’m very chuffed about it,” he said, with some swelling above his left eye after the match. “But all the work came from the inside, the centres, the flyhalf, the forwards. It is my job to finish all that hard work off,” said the 21-year-old.

He almost had a hat-trick, but his foot dragged on the touchline as he crashed over in the right-hand corner. “I’m happy with the two tries,” he said modestly.

His challenge becomes bigger this week as the Lions are due to play log leaders the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday. He is likely to go head-to-head with Seabelo Senatla, who also scored a try at the weekend.

“Every game is big,” he said, trying to talk down the derby. “I’m just looking forward to the derby. It is all about our processes through the week and our recovery.”

He knows the Lions will have to be a lot better than they were against the Reds if they are going to subdue the Stormers. 

“We had a few soft moments that allowed them back into the game,” he said about the aberrations against the Queenslanders. “I felt we had a lot of control of the game. We should have put them away a lot earlier.”

