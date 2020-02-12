Rugby

Coach Sean Everitt: 'The players we have at the Sharks are purely selected on merit'

12 February 2020 - 13:47 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sean Everitt is aiming to take the Cell C Sharks all the way in the 2020 Super Rugby season.
Sean Everitt is aiming to take the Cell C Sharks all the way in the 2020 Super Rugby season.
Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

It may be early days in the Super Rugby season but the Sharks are already getting plaudits for the transformational component of their team.

The Durban side have featured eight players of colour in their starting 15’s in the wins against the Bulls and the Highlanders.

With S’bu Nkosi having had to leave the overseas tour because of injury‚ Madosh Tambwe fitted in well in his place.

The Sharks will be announcing their match-day 23 for their Super Rugby encounter against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday and not many changes are expected.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said it’s been a matter of picking what’s in front of them.

“It’s got nothing to do with anything we’ve done intentionally and that’s from a development perspective.

"The players we have at the Sharks are purely selected on merit and I’ve never once had a look at the numbers to select teams I’ve been coaching at junior and senior level‚” Everitt said.

“They’ve always been there and I’ve always believed that they’re the best in their positions and they’re selected on merit.”

With Nkosi injured‚ Aphelele Fassi and Makazole Mapimpi stepped up in more ways than one for the Sharks in Dunedin on Friday.

Everitt said they represent the kind of measured flair and hard work their younger players aspire to.

Fassi and Mapimpi scored a brace of tries in the Sharks’ 42-20 win against the Highlanders.

“Those two guys are really important to us from a flair and excitement point of view.

"They also bring the team a fair bit of confidence and Aphelele has brought a bit of balance to the game.

"He’s developing his kicking game so that’s giving us other options and that makes them a little bit more unpredictable‚” Everitt said.

“Mapimpi’s work rate on the field is amazing.

"If you look at the first try he scored‚ he came from deep in the 22 and the ball was nowhere near him. He then ran himself into a position to score.

"He senses blood and when he chases it that gives the team a lot of confidence. Our guys look up to players like that. He won the Rugby World Cup while scoring a try in the same game.

"He’s a bit of a hero among the boys.

”The manner in which the Hurricanes bounced back from their opening loss against the Stormers means they can’t be taken lightly‚ especially in their opening home game.

"With the Sharks having not won in Wellington since 2010‚ Everitt is aware of the attacking and turnover threat the Hurricanes pose.

“Their two performances over the past two weeks have been vastly different.

"We saw glimpses of them in their game against the Jaguares in terms of what they can do to the opposition.

"Their last try was an example of that because that started from deep in their 22‚” Everitt said.

“They’re a team that likes to play at a high tempo and there’s not many teams that have come from behind to win in Beunos Aires.

"We’ve got to be alert and aware on the field and we’re going to have to keep up with them from a tempo point of view.”

READ MORE:

Tyrone Green proves to be a real dynamo in the Lions’ backline

Tyrone Green proved a real dynamo in the Lions’ backline in their 27-20 Super Rugby win over the Reds at Ellis Park on Saturday
Sport
2 days ago

Stormers prevent another opponent from scoring for second weekend in a row

Although his team shut the opposition out for the second week running, coach John Dobson focused more on the Stormers to-do list after their 13-0 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lions coach Van Rooyen relieved after his side edges the Reds at Ellis Park

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted he was relieved after his side edged the Reds 27-20 in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. From earning R6,000 to R60,000 a month at Chiefs - how Dax's dream turned into ... Soccer
  2. 'It’s a disgrace' - Gavin Hunt directs veiled criticism at Pitso Mosimane over ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane voices his frustration with Gastón Sirino Soccer
  4. Mosimane gets his wish as cup draw pits Sundowns against Vaal University of ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Jomo says Rulani ‘should stay with the German and learn’ at Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

Related articles

  1. 'We’ve done our homework on the Lions‚' says Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni Rugby
  2. Bulls coach Pote Human insists they are not in crisis Rugby
  3. Sharks captain Am aware the Hurricanes loom large as a clear and present threat Rugby
  4. 'Chilliboy' drugs test can mean the end Sport
  5. Lions edge Reds in error-strewn match in the wet Rugby
  6. Stormers keen to leave 'old lady' with a bang Sport
  7. Stormers' defence still unbreached Sport
X