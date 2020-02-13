Wilco Louw is off to become a Harlequin but not before he’ll conclude serious business with the Stormers.

Although Louw will get an early release from his contract with Western Province‚ he will see out the Super Rugby campaign before joining the Premiership club in July.

The agreement reached with Harlequins was amicable‚ allowing the battleship tighthead who has played 48 Super Rugby matches and 56 games for the Stormers to earn pounds earlier than expected.

Stormers coach John Dobson was obviously relieved to retain depth in a position in which one can never have enough able bodies.

“While we did not want to stand in Wilco’s way‚ we also know that he has a huge role to play in our Super Rugby campaign this season and we are happy that we have an agreement which allows him to focus on his rugby‚” Dobson said about Louw who played 13 Tests between 2017 and last year.

“Wilco has been a selfless servant of Western Province and the Stormers and we are all hoping that he will be able to end his time here on a high as we all look to make the most of the final Super Rugby season at Newlands‚” he said.

Louw‚ by his own admission‚ heads north having grown as a player and person in the shadow of Table Mountain.

“I will be going all-out to contribute as much as I can to the team this season.

“I am also looking forward to what the future holds with Harlequins and will take many happy memories of my time with Western Province and the Stormers with me when I leave in July‚” said the 25-year-old.