Rugby

World Rugby postpones Singapore Sevens over Coronavirus

13 February 2020 - 12:03 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
In this file photo taken on April 10, 2016, Japan rugby players cheer the crowd after beating Hong Kong to qualify for the Sevens World Series XVII on the third day of the rugby sevens tournament in Hong Kong. Rugby's Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens were expected to be postponed on February 13, 2020 as Asian sport reels from the coronavirus, with the Chinese Grand Prix, golf and football fixtures among the long list of casualties.
Image: Isaac LAWRENCE / AFP

In response to the Coronavirus epidemic that’s ravaging East Asia‚ World Rugby had rescheduled the lucrative World Rugby Sevens tournaments that take place in Hong Kong and Singapore in early April.

The Hong Kong event‚ the World Rugby Sevens showpiece tournament in the 10-legged series‚ was scheduled to take place from April 3-5.

The Singapore event was booked for April 11-12 but the rounds will now take place on October 16-18 (Hong Kong Sevens) and October 10-11 (Singapore Sevens).

In a statement‚ World Rugby said they needed to put the health of players first.

“The health and safety of our players‚ fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority.

"This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines‚” the statement read.

The scheduling of the tournaments further than June‚ July‚ August or September dates may have been influenced by the close proximity of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sevens Rugby is an Olympic sport but the majority of the teams have already booked their spots.

SA qualified through being in the top four of the World Series rankings while the rest of the 12 teams will come from six regional champions‚ the hosts and a team that’ll qualify through the Repechage tournament that is set to take place in Europe.

