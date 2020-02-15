Stormers snatch Super victory from jaws of the Lions

This Super Rugby match served up the most thrillingly unlikely climax after the Lions had to resurrect themselves twice to remain in the contest, eventually losing 33-30 to the Stormers at Ellis Park.

The Stormers led 18-15 at half time.

Somehow the Lions were ahead on the scoreboard when the clock had reached 80 minutes but the Stormers, who had held the whip hand for most of the afternoon, found a way to salvage a win that keeps them unbeaten after three rounds.

The try by Ruhan Nel after a multi-phased move was like a stake to the heart for the Lions, who had made a stirring comeback.

At 3-12 after just 22 minutes the Lions looked in danger of losing touch with the rampant Stormers and at 15-26 after 48 minutes they again stood at the precipice.

On both occasions they reached deep within and displayed huge amounts of courage against a Stormers who had set the pace but were fading in the final quarter.

The comeback was in large parts orchestrated by flyhalf and captain Elton Jantjies who extended his range of influence as the shadows lengthened. Up-front flank Vincent Tshituka toiled hard before he was replaced deep into the contest, while Tyrone Green sparkled from time to time.