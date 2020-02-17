Rugby

'Gutted' Lions lick their wounds

17 February 2020 - 10:31 By Liam Del Carme
Ruhan Nel scored a try after the hooter to stun the Lions in Johannesburg.
Ruhan Nel scored a try after the hooter to stun the Lions in Johannesburg.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

With two defeats from their first three Super Rugby games‚ the Lions will go into their bye week with much to ponder.

Their latest setback arrived in the form of a heartbreaking 33-30 defeat to the Stormers at Ellis Park but they will take some comfort from that loss.

Twice the Lions had to pick themselves up from the canvass against the much fancied Stormers and even played themselves into a position to snatch an unlikely victory when they overturned a 15-26 deficit into a 30-26 lead with three minutes to go.

But a Ruhan Nel try after the hooter jolted them back to reality.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said his players were gutted.

“So close‚ yet so far‚” said Van Rooyen about the narrow defeat.

“It was courageous how the guys fought back. I’m proud of them and the effort. But that’s rugby and the small margin‚ which is the difference between winning and losing.

“That said‚ we made a few errors and we have lots of work to do before our next game. Luckily we have a bye next week.

“The guys are gutted‚ but the fire is burning inside‚ and it can only get brighter ... and that’s encouraging for us.”

Although victory was snatched away from the Lions at the death‚ it was their sins earlier in the game that perhaps provided the Stormers the building blocks to the win.

Again the Lions’ scrum was stuck in reverse‚ their line-outs were wonky and the Stormers made some crucial turnovers at the breakdown.

Van Rooyen’s players will have Monday and Tuesday to lick their wounds before reassembling in preparation for their tour Down Under.

Their work in the setpieces will clearly require some revision this week before they fly out to Sydney on Saturday.

The Lions play the Waratahs on Friday‚ before going on to Melbourne‚ Auckland and Dunedin for the remainder of their tour.

READ MORE:

Springboks staying south for now

SA rugby may not be part of a six- or seven-nation army any time soon, but their commercial rights are very much up for grabs to the most suitable ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks caned in first loss this season

Damian McKenzie was in sparkling form as the Waikato Chiefs maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a seven-try rout of the Sunwolves ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie Erasmus mum over England job approach

Springbok director of rugby and 2019 Rugby World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus refused to be drawn into commenting about his future with the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Superfan Botha Msila stops attending PSL games as he's ‘drained mentally, ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs stunned again by Maritzburg in potential title blow Soccer
  3. Mystery deepens over status of Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane likens Chiefs to a student who's only studying three ... Soccer
  5. Khune picks Kaizer Chiefs' teen keeper Molefe to be his Bafana successor Soccer

Latest Videos

Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
Politicians react to SONA 2020

Related articles

  1. Stormers coach John Dobson insists his charges are not operating at full ... Rugby
  2. Stormers snatch Super victory from jaws of the Lions Rugby
  3. Sharks suffer first loss as Chiefs roll on unbeaten Rugby
  4. World Rugby postpones Singapore Sevens over Coronavirus Rugby
  5. Louw off to become a Harlequin but will see out Super Rugby campaign with the ... Rugby
  6. Hot time in the old town kicks off Nigel Casey's parliament sitting The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  7. SA cricket boss asks fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner after ... Cricket
  8. Willem Alberts makes medical wonder return for the Lions Rugby
X