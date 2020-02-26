Rugby

SportsLIVE PODCAST | What happened to Inny Radebe?

26 February 2020 - 15:41 By SBU MJIKELISO
Inny Radebe of the Cell C Sharks goes over for a try during a Currie Cup match against Toyota Free State Cheetahs in Durban on September 2 2017.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

One of the most talked-about episodes in rugby last year happened when former Sharks flyhalf Inny Radebe released a "diss track" venting his frustrations with the South African rugby system.

In this episode, you can hear that track and hear from the man himself, who details what his thought process was when he recorded the song, which caused a social media storm.

This is part of the interview with Radebe that can be found in the latest SA Rugby magazine, where the full story - including the response from his previous unions, the Sharks and the Golden Lions - can be found.

It's an intriguing, relaxed and candid conversation with a player, who took Craven Week by storm in 2013 in Lions colours and went on to star for UKZN Impi, as well as Sharks juniors. But by 25, he was already thinking of giving up on the game.

For more episodes, click here.

