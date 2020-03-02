Coronavirus leaves Six Nations' fate in balance at Paris meet

The future of the 2020 Six Nations Championship is set to be decided at a meeting in Paris on Monday amid fears the coronavirus could wreck this season's edition.

An already scheduled World Rugby gathering in the French capital will now also see officials consider if more alterations are needed to the final two rounds of the Championship, with the March 7 meeting between Ireland and Italy in Dublin already postponed by the global COVID-19 outbreak.

No replacement date has yet been set, with the Championship scheduled to conclude with matches involving all six teams on March 14.

The Irish Rugby Football Union postponed their match against Italy following consultations with Simon Harris, Ireland's health minister.

Harris had expressed his misgivings about the game going ahead due to deaths from the new coronavirus in Italy, the European Union country that has been hit hardest by the outbreak.

Table-toppers France are the only team left in this season's Six Nations that can complete a Grand Slam.

But even if they win their remaining fixtures, away to Scotland this coming weekend and at home to Ireland on March 14 to put the destiny of the title beyond doubt, administrators will still want the Ireland-Italy match, and any other postponed fixtures, to be played rather than called off completely.

The IRFU could lose an estimated 10 million euros (£8.6 million) in revenue if the Italy match is not played.

And with the window for earning ranking points ahead of the draw for the 2023 World Cup in France closing in November, there is a further incentive beyond purely financial concerns to play any held over matches.

There is a precedent for rescheduling Six Nations fixtures due to health concerns.

In 2001, due to the highly contagious livestock foot and mouth outbreak, Ireland had three matches (against Scotland, Wales and England) rescheduled to September/October of that year.

At the time of the postponements, England were one win away from the Grand Slam but lost 20-14 to Ireland when their delayed fixture was eventually played in Dublin, although they did still win the title despite that defeat.