Rugby

SportsLIVE PODCAST | RWC2019 Untold Stories (feat. Rassie Erasmus and Dr Jerome Mampane)

04 March 2020 - 00:04 By SBU MJIKELISO
Siya Kolisi lifts the Rugby World Cup trophy after the Springboks beat England in Japan on November 2 2019.
Siya Kolisi lifts the Rugby World Cup trophy after the Springboks beat England in Japan on November 2 2019.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Yes, the 2019 Rugby World Cup is still on our minds - and we relish the idea of peeling away the layers of the Springboks' third William Webb Ellis trophy win.

In this episode, we have another look behind the scenes, as we piece together how Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus and company concocted the historic feat. 

We hear from team doctor Dr Jerome Mampane about the intricate conversations that went into deciding some close medical calls, such as Cheslin Kolbe's fitness ahead of the Wales semifinal.

FIND OUT WHAT IT TOOK TO WIN THE CUP: 

We also give massive kudos to the Proteas women's cricket team that has made the nation proud in Australia by qualifying for the T20 Women's World Cup semifinals.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production

MORE:

SportsLIVE PODCAST | What happened to Inny Radebe?

One of the most talked-about episodes in rugby last year happened when former Sharks flyhalf Inny Radebe released a "diss track" venting his ...
Sport
6 days ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Should Temba replace Faf? (feat. Phila Sixaba)

Faf du Plessis announced that he was stepping down from the Proteas Test and T20 captaincy, making way for a new leader
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Team SA in precarious shape for Olympics (feat. David Isaacson)

Team SA came back from the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year without a single medal - an ominous sign before the Tokyo Olympic Games ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Drama at Chippa United as coach Norman Mapeza quits the Eastern Cape ... Soccer
  2. 'Chippa is the only one who offers me jobs' - Dan Malesela wants the job ... Soccer
  3. LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs Soccer
  4. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  5. 'I'm sorry for this word I used': Zinnbauer after uttering an expletive ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X