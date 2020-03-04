SportsLIVE PODCAST | RWC2019 Untold Stories (feat. Rassie Erasmus and Dr Jerome Mampane)

Yes, the 2019 Rugby World Cup is still on our minds - and we relish the idea of peeling away the layers of the Springboks' third William Webb Ellis trophy win.

In this episode, we have another look behind the scenes, as we piece together how Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus and company concocted the historic feat.

We hear from team doctor Dr Jerome Mampane about the intricate conversations that went into deciding some close medical calls, such as Cheslin Kolbe's fitness ahead of the Wales semifinal.

FIND OUT WHAT IT TOOK TO WIN THE CUP: