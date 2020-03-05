Rugby

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says his fast-improving charges are still a work in progress

05 March 2020 - 15:49 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Coach Sean Everitt is doing a fantastic job with the Cell C Sharks so far despite limited Super Rugby experience.
Coach Sean Everitt is doing a fantastic job with the Cell C Sharks so far despite limited Super Rugby experience.
Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says his charges are still a work in progress but has admired how they developed during their successful Australasian tour.

How far they’ve really come as a unit‚ especially as a forward pack‚ will be tested when they face the Jaguares at Kings Park on Saturday in their first home game since the first week of the tournament.

The Sharks pack was tested by the Reds‚ who were also put through the thresher by the Jaguares in an earlier league fixture.

The Jaguares had the better of the Bulls pack in a comfortable win last week.

“We’ve been criticised over the past five games in that our set-piece hasn’t performed in the manner in which it should.

"I thought there was a big improvement against the Reds but the Jaguares has a Test pack‚ so we have to be up for the challenge‚” he said.

“We know we’ve improved‚ but we’re not where we want to be. In the games they’ve played‚ they’ve used the maul effectively.

"They came back from a big deficit against the Reds to win the game‚ so they’re a threat. We defended the Reds’ maul extremely well and I think it’s one of the reasons we won the game.”

The Sharks will have S’bu Nkosi back from injury and Makazole Mapimpi back from a week’s rest for Saturday’s encounter.

Loose forwards James Venter and Tyler Paul beef up the Sharks pack ahead of a forward battle that should decide the outcome.

While the Sharks have to deal with the slight fatigue of an overseas tour‚ they won three out of four matches.

The Jaguares though have been in South Africa for three weeks and in the Bulls game it showed they’d come to terms with South African conditions.

Last year’s visit was also a fruitful one for the Jaguares when they crushed the Sharks 51-17.

The Sharks are a different breed this year‚ with Everitt saying the tour did them a world of good.

“We always want to be performance driven and in the three games we did win‚ we performed really well in attack and defence. That’s what it takes to win rugby matches‚” Everitt said.

“We’ve learnt from the mistakes of the Hurricanes game and we haven’t repeated them. It’s just a case of getting better and better.”

Teams:

Sharks:

15 Aphelele Fassi‚ 14 Sibusiso Nkosi‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am (C)‚ 12 Andre Esterhuizen‚ 11 Makazole Mapimpi‚ 10 Curwin Bosch‚ 9 Louis Schreuder‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Tyler Paul‚ 6 James Venter‚ 5 Hyron Andrews‚ 4 Ruben van Heerden‚ 3 Thomas du Toit‚ 2 Kerron van Vuuren‚ 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements:

16 Craig Burden‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 John-Hubert Meyer‚ 19 Le Roux Roets‚ 20 Henco Venter‚ 21 Sanele Nohamba‚ 22 Jeremy Ward‚ 23 Madosh Tambwe.

Jaguares: TBA

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Egon Seconds (South Africa)‚ Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

TMO: Joey Klaaste-Salmans (South Africa)

READ MORE:

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber believe the Springboks require further evolution

You’d expect as current Rugby World Cup holders and top ranked team in the world the Springboks would grimly hold on to what got them there during ...
Sport
1 day ago

'I am not going to give up‚' says under pressure Bulls coach Pote Human

Under pressure Bulls coach Pote Human has threatened to ring wholesale changes for their crucial Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders at Loftus ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wandisile Simelane finally cracks the nod in the Lions’ starting line-up

Wandisile Simelane has finally cracked the nod in the Lions’ starting line-up for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Melbourne Rebels.
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Drama at Chippa United as coach Norman Mapeza quits the Eastern Cape ... Soccer
  2. 'Chippa is the only one who offers me jobs' - Dan Malesela wants the job ... Soccer
  3. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  4. Sorry fam, Khune isn't leaving Amakhosi for Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years

Related articles

  1. Human sends strong message to Bulls senior players performing below expectation Rugby
  2. Alberts’ destined for more prominent role on remainder of the Lions’ tour of ... Rugby
  3. With 100% loss record, Bulls are having one of their worst starts in Super Rugby Rugby
  4. Coronavirus leaves Six Nations' fate in balance at Paris meet Rugby
  5. Boks stun Fiji at LA Sevens in extra-time thriller Rugby
  6. Sharks assistant coach Williams admits the Jaguares will ask difficult ... Rugby
  7. Japan's contract allows postponing of Tokyo Olympic Games to end of year: ... Sport
  8. Sharks loose-forward Tyler Paul expects a tough examination from the Jaguares Rugby
  9. Wayde van Niekerk: I had to humble myself Sport
  10. Magnificent Blues end Stormers' winning streak Sport
X