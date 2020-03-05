Wandisile Simelane has finally cracked the nod in the Lions’ starting line-up for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Melbourne Rebels.

The Lions‚ with their backs to the wall following defeat to the struggling Waratahs last week‚ have made three changes to their starting line-up and two to their bench for their second match on their Australasian tour.

Simelane gets in ahead of Manuel Ras who drops out of the match day 23. Simelane‚ a rugby prodigy of whom much was expected when he graduated to the senior ranks‚ is yet to fully fulfil his potential.

However‚ his absence from the Lions starting team‚ or at times the match day 23‚ has left some of the country’s leading rugby brains baffled.

He gets the opportunity next to Dan Kriel who has been a regular starter at inside centre.

Another welcome entry into the starting line-up is barrel chested flanker Willem Alberts who has been used sparingly this season.

Alberts will have the responsibility to bash away at the gainline and deliver some destructive tackles‚ as he at times did last weekend against the Waratahs.

Lions line-out consultant Warren Whiteley is also too aware of Alberts’ aerial abilities in the set-piece.

“He’s been huge for us. He is an unbelievable player. He lifts the spirits and he gets along with everyone. The boys enjoy him.

"He has been quality and has made a difference in this group. We are excited to see him because he will make it count‚” said Whiteley.

The other new starter is hooker Pieter Jansen.

Despite the fact that the Lions have won just one of their four matches‚ Whiteley‚ the former captain believes there is no additional pressure on the team to get the job done this week.

“There is always pressure. Every weekend you are facing a quality side in Super Rugby.

"On tour we’ve really enjoyed ourselves and come closer as a group. We’ve worked hard this week on one or two areas. The guys are in good spirits‚” Whiteley assured.

So confident are the Rebels following their win over the Highlanders in Dunedin they’ve named an unchanged squad for the first time since 2015 for Saturday’s clash.

“Everyone turned up (last week)‚ did their bit and stayed on task‚ so I think it’s great those boys get rewarded for that and get another go‚” Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty told the team’s website.

Although the Lions come off a defeat the Rebels remain wary of the former finalists.

“They’ve lost a bit of experience. But they’re very good up front - as all South African teams are - and they’ve got some very dangerous backs. Their outside backs are probably their greatest strengths if we give them space.

“There’s some challenges to deal with‚ but the main thing we’re focused on is us and getting better just a little bit every week and not worry so much about the outcome.”

Teams

Rebels - Dane Haylett-Petty (captain); Andrew Kellaway‚ Tom English‚ Billy Meakes‚ Marika Koroibete; Matt Toomua‚ Ryan Louwrens; Isi Naisarani‚ Richard Hardwick‚ Angus Cottrell; Matt Philip‚ Gideon Koegelenberg; Jermaine Ainsley‚ Anaru Rangi‚ Matt Gibbon.

Substitutes: Jordan Uelese‚ Cameron Orr‚ Cabous Eloff‚ Ross Haylett-Petty‚ Rob Leota‚ Frank Lomani‚ Michael Wells‚ Andrew Deegan.

Lions – Andries Coetzee; Tyrone Green‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Dan Kriel‚ Jamba Ulengo; Elton Jantjies (captain)‚ Andre Warner; Len Massyn‚ Willem Alberts‚ Marnus Schoeman; Marvin Orie‚ Ruben Schoeman; Carlu Sadie‚ Pieter Jansen‚ Dylan Smith.

Substitutes: Jan-Henning Campher‚ Sti Sithole‚ Jannie du Plessis‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ Hacjivah Dayimani; Morne van den Berg‚ Shaun Reynolds‚ Courtnall Skosan.