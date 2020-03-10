Bulls stand-in captain Trevor Nyakane says they are targeting to win all four matches of their Australasian tour in the coming four weeks.

The Pretoria side flew out to Brisbane on Monday to take on the Reds at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday and they will end their Australian leg of the tour against the Waratahs the following weekend.

They will wrap up their overseas tour against the Hurricanes and the Chiefs in New Zealand the following weekends and Nyakane said they are ambitiously targeting wins in all the four matches.

“We won’t say we are targeting certain games‚ we are targeting all the games‚” said the Springbok prop after they registered their first win of the season over the Highlanders at Loftus last weekend.

“It’s never easy going away but we want to go out there and make an impression. We know that it is never easy going away on tour in Super Rugby but we take a lot of the confidence from the win over the Highlanders.

"Maybe we can go out there and get a few away points against very good teams‚ it is not impossible. The guys have found their feet and they are prepared to continue to work hard.

“Once you get a team that is prepared to stick together‚ it is possible to achieve bigger things together‚ but we know it is not going to be easy.

"The win in our last match has given us confidence and we will try to win each and every game. At this point in time we are not even thinking about the play-offs.”

Nyakane‚ who recently became a father‚ said the four weeks away from home would help them to bond as a team.

“We are going to spend a lot of time away from our families‚ friends and everything but sometimes you need the team to be together so that players get to know each other much better.

"Last year we enjoyed our tour both on and off the field and we will try and enjoy our time together again.

“It is always very important to get to know your team-mates on a personal level because the more you get to know a person closely‚ the more you know how and why they do things the way they do them.

"It is gives you the opportunity to relate to them better because you understand them better and that translates to the field. You understand why they play this game of rugby because we play the game for different reasons.”