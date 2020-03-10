Rugby

Bulls targeting four Super Rugby wins in Australia and New Zealand

10 March 2020 - 17:22 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
The Vodacom Bulls stand-in captain Trevor Nyakane believes the team can win all their remaining matches.
The Vodacom Bulls stand-in captain Trevor Nyakane believes the team can win all their remaining matches.
Image: BackpagePix

Bulls stand-in captain Trevor Nyakane says they are targeting to win all four matches of their Australasian tour in the coming four weeks.

The Pretoria side flew out to Brisbane on Monday to take on the Reds at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday and they will end their Australian leg of the tour against the Waratahs the following weekend.

They will wrap up their overseas tour against the Hurricanes and the Chiefs in New Zealand the following weekends and Nyakane said they are ambitiously targeting wins in all the four matches.

“We won’t say we are targeting certain games‚ we are targeting all the games‚” said the Springbok prop after they registered their first win of the season over the Highlanders at Loftus last weekend.

“It’s never easy going away but we want to go out there and make an impression. We know that it is never easy going away on tour in Super Rugby but we take a lot of the confidence from the win over the Highlanders.

"Maybe we can go out there and get a few away points against very good teams‚ it is not impossible. The guys have found their feet and they are prepared to continue to work hard.

“Once you get a team that is prepared to stick together‚ it is possible to achieve bigger things together‚ but we know it is not going to be easy.

"The win in our last match has given us confidence and we will try to win each and every game. At this point in time we are not even thinking about the play-offs.”

Nyakane‚ who recently became a father‚ said the four weeks away from home would help them to bond as a team.

“We are going to spend a lot of time away from our families‚ friends and everything but sometimes you need the team to be together so that players get to know each other much better.

"Last year we enjoyed our tour both on and off the field and we will try and enjoy our time together again.

“It is always very important to get to know your team-mates on a personal level because the more you get to know a person closely‚ the more you know how and why they do things the way they do them.

"It is gives you the opportunity to relate to them better because you understand them better and that translates to the field. You understand why they play this game of rugby because we play the game for different reasons.”

READ MORE:

Revamp set for Rugby Championship

The Rugby Championship (RC) will be revamped and as part of the shake-up South Africans will no longer see the All Blacks here every year.
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | 'Embarrassing' England prop Joe Marler grabs Welsh opponent's genitals

England's Joe Marler, who grabbed Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the groin area during Saturday's Six Nations victory, should avoid being an ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand Sevens beat Australia in Vancouver, extend their series lead

New Zealand beat Australia 17-14 to win the Vancouver Sevens on Sunday and solidify their lead in the World Rugby Sevens Series.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC's Jackson Mthembu trolls EFF's Floyd Shivambu after Amakhosi loss Soccer
  2. 'It’s a tough one this one': Pitso Mosimane on his contract situation at ... Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players' Soccer
  4. Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, Paraguayan prison warden says Soccer
  5. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know

Related articles

  1. Newlands Stadium: the field of glorious dreams for SA rugby News
  2. Magnificent Sharks see off Jaguares to go top of Super Rugby log Rugby
  3. Auckland end their blues, Rebels tame Lions Rugby
  4. Fans banned from Barca v Napoli Champions League tie over coronavirus Soccer
  5. Skhosana‚ Segwaba to challenge disqualification from Sascoc election Sport
  6. Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis Soccer
  7. How the coronavirus has hit global sport Sport
  8. The talented SA artist Lalla Hirayama thinks is worth watching Lifestyle
  9. LISTEN | At UFS ‘rugby is more important than students and workers’ South Africa
  10. Sport in chaos: how the coronavirus has hit events globally Sport
X