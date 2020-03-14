Reds pull off stunning comeback against the Bulls in Brisbane

The Queensland Reds came from 17-0 down after just 16 minutes to beat the Bulls 41-17 in the second match of Saturday’s Super Rugby double-header in Brisbane.

Earlier, also at Suncorp Stadium, the Canterbury Crusaders went to the top of the Super table after securing a 49-14 bonus point win over the Tokyo Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Reds pulled off one of the great recoveries with their win over the Bulls.

The Bulls stunned the home crowd with three quick tries to Embrose Papier, Rosko Speckman and Warrick Gelant as the Reds struggled to get their hands on the ball.

But they didn’t panic and slowly worked their way back into the game, with tries to captain Liam Wright and replacement fullback Isaac Lucas ensuring they headed into the break only 17-14 down.

They then hit the front with a try to Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and dominated after that, crossing three more times to secure the bonus point win.