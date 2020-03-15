Stormers coach John Dobson worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus

Back to the rugby, the Stormers were fortunate not to have loose-forward Johan du Toit sent off within the first minute of the game by referee AJ Jacobs.

Johan, the younger brother of injured Springbok loose-forward Pieter-Steph, clattered into Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder in the air from kickoff.

He was yellow-carded for his sin, but Dobson said a red card would have been fair punishment for the crime.

“If it had been a red card, there wouldn’t have been any complaints. You sit there in the coach’s box and you wonder what the hell just happened. It wasn’t part of any plan to do anything like that.

“If he got red, I wouldn’t have complained but once Louis landed on his back, then the referee showed a bit of courage,” Dobson said.

“I can understand if people are disgruntled when a person comes off in a golf cart and I apologise for that.”

With scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies set to do some time away from the game with a serious leg injury, Dobson said they expected to struggle without their key Springbok players.

Their absence didn’t detract from the excellence of the Sharks.

“I think Herschel has potentially fractured his leg, so he’s going to be out for a while.

“We’ve got four of our Rugby World Cup winning Springboks with traumatic injuries. That’s a lot,” Dobson said.

“We deserved to lose and I’m not making an excuse for losing and chances are we would have lost even if they were playing, but Bongi Mbonambi, Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit are injured and you play without them in an away game, of course it’s going to be tough.”