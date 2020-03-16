The Lions Rugby Company have confirmed that their players landed back in the country on Sunday night from their suspended Super Rugby tour of New Zealand‚ and they have all gone into self-isolation.

The rest of the team management is expected to arrive on Monday evening and they will also go into self-isolation for a minimum period of 14 days.

“It is difficult circumstances but people’s health come first. Sanzaar is in ongoing discussions with broadcasters and have been keeping everyone informed of the decisions.

"The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis‚” said chief executive of Lions Rugby Company Rudolf Straeuli.

The Lions Rugby Company added that their SuperSport Challenge team have not been travelling abroad and will continue with their full training programme at Johannesburg Stadium‚ but will be closely monitored on a daily basis by the medical team.

“The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our first priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities.”

Meanwhile‚ the Lions medical team reported that Manuel Rass is suffering from an ankle syndesmosis sprain and is due for an MRI scan while Hacjivah Dayimani is struggling with a grade 2 MCL tear in his knee and will go for a sonar.