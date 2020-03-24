Amid increasing travel restrictions due to Covid-19‚ some of the country’s top rugby players are scurrying to get home before the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa comes into effect from midnight on Thursday.

A clutch of Springboks and high-profile coaches faced uncertain times at Tokyo’s second biggest airport on Tuesday morning as they made a desperate bid to get back home.

Milling around the same check-in counter for the flight to Dubai were Duane Vermeulen‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Jesse Kriel as well as former Bok coach Allister Coetzee and erstwhile Bulls coach Frans Ludeke.

Bok No 8 Vermeulen tweeted about the uncertain status of their flight from Haneda International to Dubai.

It was scheduled to leave at 00.30.

“Good times finding out our flights are cancelled as we arrive at the check in counter. Absolutely no support from @emirates. Stuck in Japan indefinitely with my family back home‚” tweeted Vermeulen followed by two angry emojis.