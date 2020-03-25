The Blue Bulls Company have confirmed former Springboks coach Jake White as their new Director of Rugby.

White‚ who led the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2007 in France‚ officially starts his duties at Loftus with immediate effect until the 2023 World Cup.

He takes over from Alan Zondagh who stepped down earlier this year.

White joins the Bulls from Japanese side Toyota Verblitz and arrives in Pretoria at a side struggling in Super Rugby after they lost several players like Hanro Liebenberg‚ Handre Pollard‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Jason Jenkins‚ RG Snyman and Lood de Jager.

Blue Bulls Company chief executive Alfonso Meyer welcomed the arrival of a man who has over four decades of coaching experience.

“We are extremely excited with Jake's decision to join us. His credentials speak for itself and we know his contributions are only going to improve our rugby across the board.

"Jake’s appointment is yet another step in the right direction as we endeavour to take this brand into a new era. We wish him well in his new role‚” said Meyer.

White said he is eager to roll up his sleeves and hit the ground running to help under pressure coach Pote Human.

“The Bulls brand has always been a powerhouse in rugby‚ and respected around the world.

"There’s a great history and heritage here‚ and I’m looking forward to adding my contribution to the Bulls’ legacy.

"The shareholders‚ Remgro‚ Patrice Motsepe and the BBRU‚ together with the staff‚ have an amazing ambition to not only take the Bulls back to number one‚ but also re-invent and re-mould the face of rugby in this country.”

White added that the Bulls must start winning.

“We need to re-build a winning culture at Loftus‚ and that will no doubt bring the fans back to their beloved Loftus Versfeld. This won’t be easy‚ but we are up for it.”

The former Bok coach is also keen to do his bit to indirectly contribute to the national setup‚

“It’s no secret that our franchise rugby needs to be strong for the Boks to be strong. I’m looking forward to doing whatever it takes help keep them at number one."