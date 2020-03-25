Why the Lions will have no excuse for being out of shape should Super rugby return this season

Should Super rugby return this season the Lions will have no excuse for being out of shape.

The nationwide 21-day lockdown that kicks in on Thursday night as a means of curbing the spread of Covid-19 should not impact their fitness as they have been given equipment to gym at home.

The players have also been given personalised fitness programmes that they have to adhere to while they practice social distancing.

Lions strength and conditioning coach Rupert Oberholster admitted the biggest challenge over the 21-day lockdown will be to stick to a fitness routine.

“I have arranged with a few biokinetic practices and gyms the temporary use of their rowing machines‚ gym bikes and treadmills.

"I asked my gym if we could borrow rowing machines and spinning bikes because clearly players won’t be able to run on a field or on the street.”

Some players are more in need of the equipment than others.

Flyhalf and captain Elton Jantjies already has a gym fitted at his home but the younger players who hold a single contract often don’t.