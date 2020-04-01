New Zealand Rugby slashes salaries, fears huge losses

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced wage cuts for all staff on Wednesday, warning the coronavirus pandemic could cost it up to US$60m in lost revenue.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said under a worst case scenario Super Rugby teams and the All Blacks would not be able to take the field this year.

He said the union needed to staunch cash outgoings and staff had agreed to a 40 percent pay cut for the next three months, with talks underway with players.

"It's an incredibly challenging time, we have fantastic rugby people all around the country at the moment dealing with difficult financial circumstances," he told reporters.