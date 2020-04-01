Rugby

WATCH | Siya Kolisi works out HARD during lockdown

Lockdown? What lockdown, Siya Kolisi is working out in his home gym.

01 April 2020 - 10:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi is not letting the 21-day lockdown stop him from working out and keeping fit.

On Monday he shared an Instagram video of what looks like a gruelling session in his home gym.

SA is on day 6 of the lockdown and while many are still trying to figure out how to be productive during this time, the Springbok captain has made sure he keeps in top shape.

Watch the video below for some motivation:

Oh, and for extra motivation.

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 of 21 featuring me and my son ♥️ @bokrugby

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

View this post on Instagram

“Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it” - George Halas

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

