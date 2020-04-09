WATCH | Stormers part of a tribute video of music icon Johnny Clegg's ‘The Crossing’

Their Super Rugby campaign may have fallen silent because of Covid-19 but the Stormers are still making their voices heard.

They’ve teamed up with various artists and local celebrities to record a tribute video of local music icon Johnny Clegg's ‘The Crossing’.

Clegg passed away in July last year but his spirit was invoked in the video filmed in the team’s bye week at the beginning of March.

The video has been released on the team’s social media channels.