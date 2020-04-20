Rugby

Australian rugby players' pay slashed 60 percent over 'devastating' virus

20 April 2020 - 14:51 By AFP
Australia Rugby chief executive Raelene Castle says she has taken a 50% pay-cut and that other executives have accepted a 30% cut.
Australia Rugby chief executive Raelene Castle says she has taken a 50% pay-cut and that other executives have accepted a 30% cut.
Image: SAEED KHAN / AFP

Australia's professional rugby players took a 60 percent pay cut on Monday as the sport battles the "devastating" coronavirus shutdown.

The deal, which affects 192 players, follows three weeks of discussions between Rugby Australia, the country's four Super Rugby teams and the Rugby Union Players Association.

Pay will be slashed by an average of 60 percent over six months, with minimum earnings set at $958 a fortnight -- the same as Australia's emergency government entitlements.

Rugby Australia has already put 75 percent of staff on unpaid leave after warning it could lose Au$120m in revenue if the rest of the season is lost.

"Sporting organisations around the world are experiencing an unprecedented challenge," said Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle.

"This has not been an easy discussion, but it has been a necessary one to ensure that we are able to emerge from the other side of this crisis in the best possible position for the game to move forward," she added.

Australia's cuts come after neighbouring New Zealand slashed players' pay by 50 percent and Welsh players lost 25 percent of their wages.

The sport is contemplating a bleak 2020 with World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont warning that this year's international calendar could be scrapped.

Last week, the global governing body announced a $100m relief package aimed at supporting national unions around the world.

In March, Rugby Australia announced a nearly Au$10m deficit after what was already a tough 2019, including a pay-out to Israel Folau for his sacking over homophobic comments.

Australian rugby "continues to navigate the devastating effects of the Covid-19 global health and economic crisis", Monday's statement said.

The players' pay reduction will be amortised over the next five months until the end of September, and will be renegotiated if competition resumes before then.

Australia's national side, the Wallabies, are scheduled to play Ireland and Fiji in July, although Castle has warned the Tests are looking increasingly unlikely.

Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere club competition, has been on hold since March and the Rugby Championship also involving New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina is due to start in August.

MORE:

SA Rugby ponders which team to be on in world leadership battle

SA Rugby is yet to decide who they will back in the David vs Goliath arm wrestle for control of World Rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

Damian de Allende savours Rugby World Cup win locked down in Japan

Being stuck in Japan during the coronavirus lockdown, with no immediate prospect of getting home to South Africa, has produced one positive for Rugby ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘Distinct possibility’ that 2020 international rugby calendar be scrapped

The boss of World Rugby has conceded it is a “distinct possibility” the international rugby union calendar could be scrapped this year due to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  2. Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve ... Soccer
  3. 'I should have scored more goals,' says Wayne Rooney Soccer
  4. Ace Ncobo says he does not regret dirty battle with Danny Jordaan for Safa ... Soccer
  5. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus

Related articles

  1. Carter says sayonara to Japan but no word on his future Rugby
  2. Ruan Pienaar: 'You are going to miss the quality time you had with your family' Rugby
  3. Former Bok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel dies Rugby
  4. 'X-factor player': Ruan Pienaar gives Frans Steyn thumbs up at Cheetahs Rugby
  5. Former boxing promoter Damian Michael dies from cancer Sport
  6. Gcobani Bobo undaunted as he launches a chat show on YouTube Rugby
  7. Springboks' double World Cup winner Steyn to leave Montpellier for Cheetahs Rugby
  8. Argentine Agustin Pichot announces bid for top job in World Rugby Rugby
  9. 'The guys will never be able to recover for 2020': Ramaala on the financial ... Sport
  10. Bulls director of rugby Jake White wants success - quickly Sport
X