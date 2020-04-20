Rugby

World Rugby looking into Fiji chairman homophobia allegations

20 April 2020 - 16:10 By AFP
Fiji players celebrate after winning the gold medals in the final between South Africa and Fiji during the Sydney Sevens rugby tournament at Bankwest Stadium on February 2, 2020.
Fiji players celebrate after winning the gold medals in the final between South Africa and Fiji during the Sydney Sevens rugby tournament at Bankwest Stadium on February 2, 2020.
Image: SAM MOOY / AFP

World Rugby has launched an investigation into allegations of homophobia against Fiji Rugby chairman Francis Kean which could threaten Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as chairman of the global governing body.

A report in Britain's Sunday Times said Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, has been accused of "rampant homophobia", with the newspaper saying they had heard a recording of him making offensive remarks when he was in charge of the Fijian prison service.

The FRU have seconded Beaumont's bid to serve a second four-year term as World Rugby chairman, with the former England captain being opposed by Argentina great Agustin Pichot.

Meanwhile Kean, a former head of the Fijian Navy, is also one of eight people standing for seven places on the global governing body's powerful executive committee.

Kean currently represents Fiji on the World Rugby council.

World Rugby have stressed Beaumont's nomination came from the Fiji Rugby Union, rather than from the chairman individually, with council places similarly awarded to national unions not individuals.

"World Rugby notes allegations in the UK Sunday Times about Fiji Rugby Union chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean and takes them extremely seriously," a spokesman told AFP on Monday.

"Rugby is a sport built on strong and inclusive values and World Rugby does not in any way condone any abusive or discriminatory behaviour, as outlined within its bye-laws.

"World Rugby is currently in dialogue with the Fiji Rugby Union about the nature of the allegations and it would be inappropriate to further comment at this time."

Officials have also emphasised that World Rugby could not be expected to interfere in the justice process of a sovereign nation -- especially when a conviction is legally "spent".

Beaumont has promised that, if re-elected, he will undertake a full governance review, including a 'fit and proper persons' test.

The election, by electronic ballot, is due on April 26 with the result set to be announced at a World Rugby council meeting on May 12.

MORE:

SA Rugby ponders which team to be on in world leadership battle

SA Rugby is yet to decide who they will back in the David vs Goliath arm wrestle for control of World Rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

Australian rugby players' pay slashed 60 percent over 'devastating' virus

Australia's professional rugby players took a 60 percent pay cut on Monday as the sport battles the "devastating" coronavirus shutdown.
Sport
4 hours ago

Damian de Allende savours Rugby World Cup win locked down in Japan

Being stuck in Japan during the coronavirus lockdown, with no immediate prospect of getting home to South Africa, has produced one positive for Rugby ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung cannot recall ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu missing a Chiefs training session Soccer
  2. Hopes of completing season by June 30 fading fast after PSL and Safa shelve ... Soccer
  3. 'I should have scored more goals,' says Wayne Rooney Soccer
  4. Ace Ncobo says he does not regret dirty battle with Danny Jordaan for Safa ... Soccer
  5. Bafana's Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus

Related articles

  1. Argentine Agustin Pichot wants to put British and Irish Lions on global stage Rugby
  2. ‘Distinct possibility’ that 2020 international rugby calendar be scrapped Rugby
  3. Carter says sayonara to Japan but no word on his future Rugby
  4. Ruan Pienaar: 'You are going to miss the quality time you had with your family' Rugby
  5. A taste for life in spite of Covid Business
  6. Former Bok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel dies Rugby
  7. 'X-factor player': Ruan Pienaar gives Frans Steyn thumbs up at Cheetahs Rugby
  8. Former boxing promoter Damian Michael dies from cancer Sport
  9. Gcobani Bobo undaunted as he launches a chat show on YouTube Rugby
  10. Springboks' double World Cup winner Steyn to leave Montpellier for Cheetahs Rugby
  11. Argentine Agustin Pichot announces bid for top job in World Rugby Rugby
X