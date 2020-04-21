Bok and Lions hooker Malcolm Marx is still stranded in Japan after he failed to get out before lockdown restrictions kicked in.

Thankfully Marx‚ who has been playing for the Shining Arcs in Ichikawa City at the northern end of Tokyo Bay‚ isn’t the only South African who failed to make it out in time.

“Luckily there are still some South Africans here with me. It helps quite a bit to have each other here‚ it’s quite nice‚” Marx told www.lionsrugby.co.za.

It also helps that the other South Africans at the club includes some familiar faces like Lions’ teammates Sylvian Mahuza and Robert Kruger‚ as well as former Lions player Willie Britz.

Former Sharks fullback and coach Hugh Reece-Edwards coaches at Ichikawa.

Other South African players still in Japan include RG Snyman‚ Damian de Alllende‚ Matthys Basson‚ Lionel Cronje‚ Jean Droste and Jason Jenkins.

It is debatable whether the players stranded there are safer than being back in South Africa.

Japan has gone into lockdown after a second wave of Covid-19 infections hit the country.

“We are doing alright and still able to go to the gym which helps to stay in shape and as fit as possible. Everyone is still very cautious and doing everything that is needed.

“It helps that we can still go to the gym‚ but to be honest the fitness you do in the gym is very different to what you do on the rugby field‚” explained Marx.

The hooker who was part of the Springboks team that won the Rugby World Cup in Japan joined the Arcs at the end of last year.

The league was suspended after just six games with the Arcs finishing fifth.

“I played two warm-up games before the league started and we had six league matches.

"It was an experience to see what the Japanese style of rugby is. All the games were very tough and I learnt quite a bit about Japanese rugby‚” said Marx.

Although Japan produces some of the most sought after cuts of meat in the world Marx is desperate to do it the South African way.

“To be honest‚ having meat off the braai and South African food are the things I definitely miss. And obviously being away from the family‚ I miss the family and friends.

“I am keen to get back to South Africa and join the Lions family again.

"Hopefully we can start training soon and back into games. I really missed my Lions family very much‚” he said.