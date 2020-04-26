Rugby

Wallaby Matt Toomua calls for rethink of 'outdated' Super Rugby

Echoing the recent comments of his former Brumbies and Australia captain Stephen Moore, Toomua said he felt the competition was simply no longer engaging fans.

26 April 2020 - 10:38 By Reuters
Australia's Matt Toomua converts a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales in Tokyo on Sepetember 29 2019.
Australia's Matt Toomua converts a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales in Tokyo on Sepetember 29 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wallabies flyhalf Matt Toomua has joined calls for a rethink of the Super Rugby competition once the sport re-starts after the coronavirus shutdown.

The Melbourne Rebels back believes the competition, which features 15 teams across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, needs to be replaced by a more local product.

"Maybe the model that we've got is a little bit aged and outdated and maybe we need to have a rethink," the 30-year-old told rugby.com.au.

"I guess this is almost forcing us to do it, whether it be in the short term until those borders open or whether it be long-term into something else that's a bit more sustainable, bit more domestically focused.

"I think there's a lot of people who are wanting to have a domestic model for quite a while now, whether it be Australia-focused or Australia-New Zealand focused or something along those lines."

The Super Rugby season was suspended after round seven because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the competition is set to shrink to 14 teams next year with the loss of the Tokyo-based Sunwolves.

Increased airfare costs are expected even after the crisis has passed, however, which will hang heavy on national unions already hard-hit financially by the sporting shutdown.

Echoing the recent comments of his former Brumbies and Australia captain Stephen Moore, Toomua said he felt the competition was simply no longer engaging fans.

"If I'm a Rebels member, what do I get?

"I get seven home games, maybe five against teams that I know, two or three against teams that I don't know or don't care about, and then three games that are in time zones that aren't suitable," he said.

"It's just not, for me personally if I'm a supporter, I don't think that's an attractive product, I really don't."

MORE:

Bulls coach Jake White points to the scoreboard on often maligned methods

He may have stood on top of the rugby world but Jake White’s methods haven’t been universally popular.
Sport
1 day ago

Alfons Meyer resigns as Blue Bulls CEO

The Blue Bulls Company has confirmed that chief executive Alfons Meyer will be leaving his post at the end of May.
Sport
1 day ago

OPINION | Why SA Rugby must throw their weight behind Pichot in race for World Rugby top job

SA Rugby have been playing their cards close to their chest in the lead up to the much anticipated World Rugby elections next week.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Transfer talk ignores virus 'reality' - Manchester United's Woodward Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic has no garden to hone striking skills in lockdown Soccer
  3. ‘It’s not true I was injured’‚ says Zungu responding to coach Ntseki’s Bafana ... Soccer
  4. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  5. Liverpool mayor seeks investigation into Atletico game amid pandemic Soccer

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem

Related articles

  1. Bulls director of rugby Jake White: 'I don’t think we will play Super Rugby' Rugby
  2. Covid-19: Safa management take 15 percent pay cuts Soccer
  3. This day in history Sport
  4. How sportmen and women are gearing up for action after lockdown Sport
  5. Professional sports events remain prohibited in SA‚ says president Cyril ... Soccer
  6. QUIZ: How well do you know Mzansi? Opinion & Analysis
  7. Peter Handscomb optimistic Australia will hold T20 World Cup Cricket
  8. Plans to restart football will be dependent on president Cyril Ramaphosa's ... Soccer
  9. SA rugby players ready to make sacrifices Rugby
  10. Fiji rugby boss steps down after homophobia accusations Rugby
X