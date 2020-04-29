Rugby

WATCH | Old foes Bryan Habana and Dan Carter team up on the All Blacks legend's show

29 April 2020 - 13:50 By Linda Kea Moreotsene
The erstwhile rivals were joined by Scottish Rugby TV presenter Lee McKenzie.
The erstwhile rivals were joined by Scottish Rugby TV presenter Lee McKenzie.
Image: Supplied

They spent their illustrious international careers on opposite ends of a legendary rugby rivalry, now Bryan Habana and Dan Carter have joined forces to provide something special in the absence of live action.

Former Springbok star Habana became the first guest in his All Blacks contemporary's newly launched show, 'Kicking It', a diversion which rugby fans would no doubt appreciate, after the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated the cancellation or postponement of tournaments and matches which ordinarily be scheduled for this time of the year.

Carter also invited Scottish Rugby TV presenter Lee McKenzie, as peers, ex-team mates and friends reminisce about everything from their career highlights and best moments on the field, to their families and the lockdown.

During their chat, the two touched on how they viewed each other on the field play, with the Kiwi legend calling Habana 'one of those annoyingly good players who used to annoy the hell out of me'.

Likewise, the second-most try scorer in the world paid Carter the highest praise, saying 'Dan and Richie (McCaw), were the two players that from a video analysis view point would get hammered to us by the coaches, they’re two of the best rugby players the world has ever seen... Their aura formed the crux of the team they were playing in, Dan in particular was so good at changing and manipulating situations, and it really did become frustrating'.

About the show, Habana said: “Getting to catch up with Dan and Lee and talking all things from life in France to going through lockdown with young kids, just again highlighted the wonderful camaraderie that rugby has. To be the first guest, on a show that promises to be extremely popular, was amazing and no pressure to all the other guests on what they wear!”

The duo also shared what effect winning or losing a World Cup championship have on their respective countries' national psyche, as Habana underlined his point by echoing Siya Kolisi's statement about what pressure in SA truly is.

Watch the video  HERE.

MORE:

New Zealand clubs push to shake up Super Rugby

New Zealand's five Super Rugby clubs eyed a shake-up of the competition on Monday, announcing a review they say is designed to keep it relevant and ...
Sport
1 day ago

French football, rugby seasons off until September, says Prime Minister

French professional sports leagues including football and rugby cannot restart before September because of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Wallaby Matt Toomua calls for rethink of 'outdated' Super Rugby

Wallabies flyhalf Matt Toomua has joined calls for a rethink of the Super Rugby competition once the sport re-starts after the coronavirus shutdown.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X