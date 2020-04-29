WATCH | Old foes Bryan Habana and Dan Carter team up on the All Blacks legend's show

During their chat, the two touched on how they viewed each other on the field play, with the Kiwi legend calling Habana 'one of those annoyingly good players who used to annoy the hell out of me'.

Likewise, the second-most try scorer in the world paid Carter the highest praise, saying 'Dan and Richie (McCaw), were the two players that from a video analysis view point would get hammered to us by the coaches, they’re two of the best rugby players the world has ever seen... Their aura formed the crux of the team they were playing in, Dan in particular was so good at changing and manipulating situations, and it really did become frustrating'.

About the show, Habana said: “Getting to catch up with Dan and Lee and talking all things from life in France to going through lockdown with young kids, just again highlighted the wonderful camaraderie that rugby has. To be the first guest, on a show that promises to be extremely popular, was amazing and no pressure to all the other guests on what they wear!”

The duo also shared what effect winning or losing a World Cup championship have on their respective countries' national psyche, as Habana underlined his point by echoing Siya Kolisi's statement about what pressure in SA truly is.

Watch the video HERE.