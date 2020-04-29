Rugby

Why rugby will need to determine where it fits in a complex broader picture

29 April 2020 - 15:29 By Liam Del Carme
A file photo of the Springboks in a scrum session. The writer argues how rugby and scrums cope with social distancing regulations as the lockdown enters a phasing out stage.
A file photo of the Springboks in a scrum session. The writer argues how rugby and scrums cope with social distancing regulations as the lockdown enters a phasing out stage.
Image: SA Rugby/Twitter

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer often reminded how rugby is no sport for the faint-hearted.

“Rugby is not a contact sport‚ it is a collision sport‚” he opined.

The velocity individuals hurtle towards each other with no intention of last moment avoidance has placed rugby in a realm where its combatants are almost as expendable as the men who used to emerge from the dimly lit bowels of the Colosseum.

It’s gladiatorial leanings have come at a cost and increasingly player safety is driven higher up the agenda.

Player safety is also at the forefront of discussions that will determine whether the sport can be practiced and played without adding to Covid-19’s infection rate.

Rugby‚ by its very nature‚ demands a high degree of unsubtle physical interaction and the sport stands at odds with the concept of social distancing.

How are 16 lumbering forwards supposed to avoid each other when it is in fact their primary duty to come to grips and out-muscle those who stand directly in their path?

How do you dispossess an opponent without engaging in physical confrontation?

When society at large is required to practice social distancing‚ how exactly will scrums come to their natural conclusion?

Before dates are fixed for the potential return of Super Rugby and the Springboks’ mid-year Tests‚ the sport will need to determine where it fits into a complex broader picture.

Thankfully it is a question that is not just in the sport’s court but the government’s Covid-19 task team and some of the game’s top sports medicine practitioners are also on the case.

“Two things determine when rugby can be played again‚” said Dr Jon Patricios‚ a long-time respected sports medic.

“Government regulations will determine whether you can train outdoors or in groups‚ what distance you keep‚ whether you are allowed to have team sport‚ whether you are allowed to engage in contact in collision sport. That will be a big regulatory factor.”

Patricios is part of a team formulating guidelines rugby has to follow if it is to get the green light to return to the field.

There is of course the possibility it might not if a lid is not kept on the rate of infection.

“There is research that shows that transmission during exercise occurs over a greater distance than at rest‚ which makes sense‚” said Patricios.

“If you are having a cup of coffee with someone sitting across from you‚ you know that the two-metre rule applies.

“However‚ if you are running next to me on the road at a velocity of 10-12km/h and you have a cough that will cover six metres.

"The guideline is actually six metres for sport. The social distancing is actually harsher for active individuals.

“That allows you to play tennis‚ but maybe that doesn’t allow you to run or cycle in groups and it definitely doesn’t allow you to play rugby or soccer.

"There is a huge unknown out there and a lot will depend on what the regulations tell us.”

Patricios said if the regulations have at the forefront of their strategy the minimisation of the transmission of Covid-19 then team sports cannot be played.

Rugby in particular‚ runs this risk.

“Rugby must be almost at the bottom of the list of the return to play sports.

"In rugby you are deliberately seeking contact. You can just think of the transmission of bodily fluids in a scrum.

"Sportsmen spit‚ cough and splutter.

"That is just how it is. You run and your chest opens up and you release some phlegm. It happens. It is not ideal at all.”

MORE:

New Zealand clubs push to shake up Super Rugby

New Zealand's five Super Rugby clubs eyed a shake-up of the competition on Monday, announcing a review they say is designed to keep it relevant and ...
Sport
1 day ago

French football, rugby seasons off until September, says Prime Minister

French professional sports leagues including football and rugby cannot restart before September because of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Is Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard among rugby's highest earners?

Bok fyhalf Handre Pollard is close to the top of rugby’s top earners if a list compiled by Wales Online is to be believed.
Sport
1 hour ago

Wallaby Matt Toomua calls for rethink of 'outdated' Super Rugby

Wallabies flyhalf Matt Toomua has joined calls for a rethink of the Super Rugby competition once the sport re-starts after the coronavirus shutdown.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa fires back at former acting CEO Gay Mokoena after his criticism of ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs legend Ntsie Maphike reveals why he once snubbed a Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  3. 'Four or five players' on the way to Sundowns during the off-season‚ says coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Screamer Tshabalala hated me because I'd terrorise his defenders': coach Dylan ... Soccer
  5. Plans to approach government on playing PSL matches behind closed doors at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X