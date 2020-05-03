New Zealand tell World Rugby boss Bill Beaumont: 'Rugby for all, not few'

"Gus ran a strong campaign and gave his best effort in a highly principled manner and that is all that can be asked, so we are proud of him," said New Zealand Rugby chief Brent Impey.

"There is still a level of governance reform that is overdue, and it would be good to see the courage taken to make the decisions needed to ensure the continued sustainability and success of rugby globally -- not just for a limited number of Unions and regions."

Beaumont said he was honoured to resume his role at the top of World Rugby.

"I would like to thank my union and region colleagues, members of the global rugby family and, of course, my family for their full support," said Beaumont in a statement released by World Rugby.

The announcement of the results was brought forward from the original date of May 12 due to the smoothness of the process.

Beaumont, who will have another four-year tenure, will be joined by the French Rugby Federation's chief Bernard Laporte as his vice-chairman.

"Congratulations to my friend Sir Bill Beaumont on his re-election.

"I would also like to express my best wishes to Agustin Pichot, a legend of Argentinian rugby and a great rugby leader," said Laporte, who is set to oversee France hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"I also want to thank all unions who have expressed their opinion in this important ballot, giving a clear mandate for the governance which Bill and I will undertake on their behalf," he added.