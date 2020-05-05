A key member of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup coaching machinery in Aled Walters has left SA Rugby.

The Welshman‚ who was the head of athletic performance‚ will be released from his contract and will join an overseas club next month.

Walters‚ who joined the Springboks alongside former coach and current director of rugby Rassie Erasmus‚ has been an integral part of the Springbok coaching set-up.

The Boks haven’t wavered on their fitness and conditioning levels in the past two years‚ and this can be attributed to Walters and the communication between the national team and the franchises.