Rugby

OPINION | The Springboks’ most depressing post isolation tour

06 May 2020 - 16:24 By Liam Del Carme
Disapointed Springboks (from right to left) CJ Van der Linde, Bakkies Botha and Jean de Villiers leave the pitch after the Tri Nations rugby union test match between the New Zealand and the South African at Carisbrook in Dunedin, New Zealand, in August 2005. The All Blacks won the match 31-27.
Disapointed Springboks (from right to left) CJ Van der Linde, Bakkies Botha and Jean de Villiers leave the pitch after the Tri Nations rugby union test match between the New Zealand and the South African at Carisbrook in Dunedin, New Zealand, in August 2005. The All Blacks won the match 31-27.
Image: AFP PHOTO/Dean TREML DEAN TREML / AFP

Liam Del Carme recalls the Springboks’ most infamous post isolation tour - From the outset the portents were grim.

Upon arrival in Marseille, in France, half the media covering the Springboks’ 2002 European tour stare at the empty luggage carousel in the hope their bags would miraculously appear.

It would be days before they are reunited with their bags.

At least they have decent digs.

The bulk of them have reservations at the team hotel in almost idyllic isolation on an estate 40-odd kilometres east of Marseille.

Bok coach Rudolf Straeuli didn’t want any distractions so he opted for a golf estate carved into the rolling hills on the Cote d’Azur with the glistening Mediterranean in the distance.

SA Rugby confirm the departure of Springbok head of athletic performance Aled Walters

A key member of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup coaching machinery in Aled Walters has left SA Rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

To the north and east of the hotel are some of France’s most acclaimed Rosé producing vineyards.

Although the Boks are in semi isolation it is clear there will be few places to hide when the team square up with France later in the week.

For the opening match of the tour Straeuli assembles a squad that features debutants Jean de Villiers and Bakkies Botha (who introduced himself as ‘John Philip’ to the media)‚ but the inexperienced nature of the squad is underlined on a bench that features rookies Pedrie Wannenburg‚ Marco Wentzel and Wessel Roux.

Only two players in the match day squad had played more than 30 Tests.

In the icy cold Stade Velodrome the already injury depleted Boks lose De Villiers inside the first seven minutes to a crippling knee injury‚ a theme that was to follow the player throughout his career.

Botha also drops hints of what’s to come by being yellow carded for kneeing an opponent.

SA Rugby allay fears around the potential cancellation of British and Irish Lions tour

The cancellation of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa is a prospect too ghastly to contemplate.
Sport
1 day ago

There is the unedifying sight of uncontested scrums towards the end as some of the Bok tight five seek sanctuary in the treatment room.

To be fair‚ tighthead Willie Meyer suffers a neck injury that forces him into retirement.

No8 Joe van Niekerk’s try proves the only heart-warming moment in a desperately dire record 30-10 defeat.

The aftermath leaves Straeuli puzzled at the intersection of humiliating defeat and a crippling injury list.

Only six players retain their places in the starting line-up and although whole hearted in his efforts in Marseille‚ miscreant Botha is axed from the match day squad for the next Test against Scotland.

There are to be debuts for Friedrich Lombard‚ Pierre Uys and Deon Carstens in a Bok team that features Breyton Paulse as the only player to have run out in more than 30 Tests.

Sam Cane named new All Blacks captain

The All Blacks captaincy will remain in the loose-forward department with Sam Cane being announced as New Zealand’s men’s national team captain.
Sport
1 day ago

Scotland‚ tactically smart and typically proficient in the ruck‚ has their cause aided by some dubious decisions from the match officials. It all conspires in a record 21-6 defeat for the Boks at Murrayfield.

Substitute flyhalf Andre Pretorius’s in-goal gaffe that leads to a Scotland try is achingly etched in the collective Bok memory.

If it seems Bok rugby can slide no further after record beatings in Marseille and Edinburgh‚ more misery is around the corner.

By now the Boks are belligerent‚ with Straeuli becoming increasingly stand-offish.

Much of the build-up to the Test against England centres on it being a dress rehearsal for their Rugby World Cup pool clash the following year in Perth.

The Boks start as firm underdogs on a grey day at Twickenham and their fate is sealed by the 23rd minute.

National Rugby League agrees players pay cut, 'full steam ahead' for restart

Australia's suspended National Rugby League (NRL) has declared it is "full steam ahead" for its May 28 restart after players agreed to 20% pay-cuts ...
Sport
1 day ago

Already 8-0 down Bok lock Jannes Labuschagne runs down Jonny Wilkinson moments after the England flyhalf’s right footed clearance kick.

The crowd see red‚ as does Labuschagne after referee Paddy O’Brien reaches into his pocket.

The crowd get what they were baying for but with England now firmly in the ascendancy some are keen to witness utter and complete annihilation.

With the Bok pack being marched back by a menacing England maul a man short of tact‚ as he is of hair‚ rises to his feet near the media tribune and shouts ‘kill them‚ kill them.’

Eventually he calms and sits down but England did not as they inflict on the Boks hitherto their heaviest defeat.

Southern hemisphere rugby body slams 'misleading' reports on trans-Tasman rugby

Southern hemisphere rugby body Sanzaar shot down reports that Australia and New Zealand would shift to organising trans-Tasman games after the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Labuschagne’s sending off had killed the match as a contest but the Boks tried to remain competitive by taking pot shots at England.

The post-match inquisition was almost as stinging as the defeat.

The Bok are labelled ‘brutal bully boys’ in one newspaper headline the next morning.

Coach Straeuli is unrepentant saying: “It was a physical game. We’ll see each other in Perth again.”

As grim as that tour was‚ the Boks descended into even deeper darkness the following year.

MORE:

Global season in 'embryo stage' for World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont

Newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said on Sunday plans for a global season are in the early phases of discussion.
Sport
3 days ago

New Zealand tell World Rugby boss Bill Beaumont: 'Rugby for all, not few'

Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman on Saturday and immediately came under pressure to have the "courage" to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Springbok prop Marcel van der Merwe leaves Toulon for Bulls return

South Africa prop Marcel van der Merwe has left French club Toulon and will return to the Blue Bulls, the South African side announced.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Faf du Plessis reveals he crumbled under pressure Cricket
  2. Two members resign from troubled Gauteng cricket board in protest over ... Cricket
  3. Sports minister Mthethwa asks PSL chair Khoza and Safa boss Jordaan to work ... Soccer
  4. 'Ace' Ncobo on the Safa presidency: 'I would have spent less than six months in ... Soccer
  5. Safa threatens bans over letter demanding that Motsepe League be run by the PSL Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X