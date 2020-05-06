OPINION | The Springboks’ most depressing post isolation tour

Liam Del Carme recalls the Springboks’ most infamous post isolation tour - From the outset the portents were grim.

Upon arrival in Marseille, in France, half the media covering the Springboks’ 2002 European tour stare at the empty luggage carousel in the hope their bags would miraculously appear.

It would be days before they are reunited with their bags.

At least they have decent digs.

The bulk of them have reservations at the team hotel in almost idyllic isolation on an estate 40-odd kilometres east of Marseille.

Bok coach Rudolf Straeuli didn’t want any distractions so he opted for a golf estate carved into the rolling hills on the Cote d’Azur with the glistening Mediterranean in the distance.