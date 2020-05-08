Disappointed Beast moves on after an aborted Washington DC stint

World Champion Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira's arrival in Washington DC in February caused a mini stir in the United States capital.

But, barely three months later, he is back in South Africa, the stint over and done with, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star prop spoke with TimesLIVE about his aborted move to the US capital where he turned out for Major League Rugby outfit Old Glory, a move that came after hanging up the Springbok jersey in November 2019. At that point, he had gone about anchoring his place in the national team's mythology as the third most capped player, and had been to the pinnacle of the game, winning the World Cup in Japan alongside the likes of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Makazole Mapimpi. In the US, he arrived to much fan-fare, a curiosity in a country known to be obsessed with just two codes - American football and basketball.

However, his clout ensured that even the Washington Post found him compelling enough to do a lengthy write-up, calling him 'the biggest rugby star' and an import cog in 'helping to expand rugby in a market that the rest of the world considers a sleeping giant'. The lofty projections did not bear fruit through no fault of his own, but Mtawarira faces the disappointment with typical 'Beast Mode'.