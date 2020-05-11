New Zealand domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa to kick off in June

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams will launch a domestic competition next month after the government eased strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, officials said Monday.

Named Super Rugby Aotearoa -- the Maori name for New Zealand -- the competition will kick off on Saturday, June 13, when the Highlanders face the Chiefs in Dunedin.

The Blues will play the Hurricanes the next day

The five-team competition will have two matches each week over 10 rounds, with games played without fans while coronavirus rules continue to prohibit mass gatherings.

Australia are weighing a similar five-team domestic competition, although no firm start date has been announced.