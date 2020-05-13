Rugby

Agustin Pichot quits World Rugby after election defeat

13 May 2020 - 10:26 By Reuters
A file photo of World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont (R) speaking beside deputy chairman Agustin Pichot during a press conference.
A file photo of World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont (R) speaking beside deputy chairman Agustin Pichot during a press conference.
Image: Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP

Agustin Pichot has resigned from his role on the World Rugby Council and as president of Americas Rugby after his defeat by Bill Beaumont in the recent election for the post of the global body's chairman, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) has said.

Pichot, who won 71 caps for Argentina, served as a World Rugby vice-chairman under former England skipper Beaumont for the past four years before deciding to run for the top job.

The 45-year-old received support from the southern hemisphere Sanzaar unions as well as South America and Asia after his vow to shake up the sport, but he lost to Beaumont by a 28-23 margin this month.

SA's top rugby players look likely to lose at least two months to their New Zealand counterparts

South Africa’s top rugby players look likely to lose at least two months to their New Zealand counterparts as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Sport
20 hours ago

"As of today, I have decided not to continue as a UAR representative on the World Rugby Council, nor as a member of the Rugby World Cup Board, nor as president of Americas Rugby," Pichot said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The only reason I have been a part of World Rugby to this day, and which in turn is the same one that has moved me to run for president, is the conviction that World Rugby needs change.

"But my proposal, which I fervently believe in, has not been chosen, and that is why I choose to step aside.

Springbok coach Nienaber highlights areas of focus as he sets out to fill Erasmus'boots

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has highlighted three areas of focus as he sets out to fill the boots of predecessor Rassie Erasmus.
Sport
20 hours ago

"I cannot conceive of occupying a place just for the sake of occupying it."

Pichot had proposed ideas such as a Nations League that would combine the northern hemisphere Six Nations Championship and the Rugby Championship into a single competition that would also include so-called emerging countries.

He had also intended to hold discussions to turn the British and Irish Lions into a global phenomenon by making the touring side visit North and South America.

MORE:

New Zealand domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa to kick off in June

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams will launch a domestic competition next month after the government eased strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, ...
Sport
2 days ago

French Top 14 rugby clubs threatens Champions Cup boycott

French Top 14 clubs could boycott next season's European Champions Cup if they are stopped from having eight sides in the competition, newspaper Midi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Less is more for former Lions coach John Mitchell when rugby resumes post virus

Former New Zealand head coach and current England defence chief John Mitchell believes some good may come for rugby union from the coronavirus if it ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns finally responds to coach Pitso Mosimane's future Soccer
  2. Safa to wait for Zungu to get back to SA to explain Bafana coach Ntseki comments Soccer
  3. Disappointed Beast moves on after an aborted Washington DC stint Rugby
  4. Ajax Cape Town chairman Efstathiou reveals 'a number of meetings' with Benni ... Soccer
  5. Wits coach Gavin Hunt showers praise on Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Ernst ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X