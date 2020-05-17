Rugby

New Zealand's Super Rugby players return to 'second pre-season' on Monday

17 May 2020 - 11:03 By Reuters
New Zealand Rugby announced earlier this week a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13.
New Zealand Rugby announced earlier this week a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13.
Image: BNZ Crusaders/Twitter

New Zealand's Super Rugby players will begin what coaches have deemed to be a "second pre-season" on Monday as they return to training following a relaxation of health and travel restrictions imposed after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body Sanzaar postponed the Super Rugby season in March after just seven weeks of the competition as governments responded to the spreading Covid-19 pandemic with border closures and travel shutdowns.

New Zealand's government also introduced a nationwide lockdown before it loosened restrictions in late April and then further eased them on Thursday, allowing for the resumption of professional sport.

New Zealand Rugby, facing a multi-million dollar loss this year due to the pandemic, announced earlier this week a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13.

Rugby set to resume far from the madding crowd

When rugby gets the green light in a more relaxed Covid-19 environment, matches are likely to be played in front of only 167 key individuals.
Sport
11 hours ago

Players are expected to turn up for their first meetings on Monday and then ease into training to allow their bodies to get used to the high-impact collisions they can expect to face again next month.

"Along with everyone else, this period of time (away) makes a rugby player's body feel pretty good," the Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told Stuff Media on Sunday.

"It is going to be a second pre-season for us in many ways."

New Zealand Rugby has implemented stringent health protocols for each team, restricting their "bubbles" and scheduling games in the 10-week competition for afternoons or early evening so teams can fly in and out on the same day.

Fresh blow for rugby as July Tests postponed over coronavirus

All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced on Friday, saying they were ...
Sport
2 days ago

Matches will also be played in empty venues until the government and health officials determine it is safe to lift social distancing rules and crowd size restrictions.

The Blues coach Leon MacDonald said the players would face completely different environments to the ones they left nine weeks ago.

Players would have their health monitored and temperature taken daily and have access to medical personnel around the clock.

There would also be no chance for the players to socialise or congregate after training, medical treatment would be strictly timetabled and training and meeting areas would be thoroughly cleaned after use.

SA rugby industry cuts R1.2bn‚ and stands ‘ready for action’

The local rugby industry will shave up to R1.2-billion from the sport’s budget by the end of the year.
Sport
1 day ago

"We're just trying to limit as much risk as we can," MacDonald told Stuff Media earlier this week.

"If we can protect ourselves, make sure we don't get any cases of Covid, then we're more likely to get through the season, and that's the ultimate goal.

"It wouldn't take much for us to get derailed and for things to get shut down."

MORE:

Bok Tests cancelled throwing into doubt historic Newlands finale

The Springbok internationals that were due to take place in July have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions.
Sport
2 days ago

Sharks lose Paul but hold onto World Cup Boks

The Sharks may have lost loose-forward Tyler Paul‚ but they’ve been able to retain their Rugby World Cup winners.
Sport
1 day ago

Lions players opt out of domestic contracts

At least four Lions players have opted to slip through the 21-day window they were allowed to get out of their domestic contracts.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
  2. Second damning report emerges from ex-CEO alleging abuses by Safa president ... Soccer
  3. German doctor warns footballers of 'irreversible' damage from coronavirus Soccer
  4. Australian batmaker apologises to Tendulkar as lawsuit settled Cricket
  5. Safa to wait for Zungu to get back to SA to explain Bafana coach Ntseki comments Soccer

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X