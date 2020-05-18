Wallaby Rodda in trio suspended for refusing Super Rugby pay cut

Rugby Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson said it was "an unfortunate situation" given an agreement had already been reached while the game navigates the Covid-19 situation.

"We want the players to remain in Australia and honour their contracts with the Reds and Rugby Australia," he said.

"We are aware they are looking at their legal position, but we hope this can be resolved with the players as soon as possible and we will keep an open dialogue with them."

The game has been shut down in Australia since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but plans have been drawn up to restart domestic play early in July as restrictions ease.

Players were returning to training on Monday for the first time in two months.

As well as slashing player salaries, Rugby Australia put 75 percent of staff on unpaid leave after warning it could lose Aus$120 million in revenue if the rest of the season was lost.