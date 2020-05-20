The Bulls bolster their second row with the signing of lock forward Walt Steenkamp
The Bulls have bolstered their second row with the signing of highly-rated lock forward Walt Steenkamp who will arrive at Loftus in November from the Cheetahs on a two year deal.
The towering 24-year-old‚ who made his mark in the Varsity Cup for NWU-Pukke and stands at 2.03m at 121kg‚ gained valuable experience as part of the Cheetahs team competing in the Guinness Pro14.
Steenkamp said the move to the Bulls‚ who are rebuilding the team under Director of Rugby Jake White after a number of years of underachievement‚ is a step up in the right direction for his career and he is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s a big step in my career and there is certainly some big shoes to fill‚ but I look forward to putting on the Bulls jersey and making the Loftus faithful proud.
"I am also excited about working with a coach like Jake‚ it is a great opportunity for me and I hope to grow from strength to strength under his leadership.”
The Bulls and White have been busy on the market over the past few weeks and have already recruited ball-carrier Arno Botha‚ Springbok utility back Gio Aplon and Bok prop Marcel van der Merwe.
They are not only focusing on the playing personnel and there are changes in the boardroom with Edgar Rathbone arriving next month as chief executive officer to take over from departing Alfons Meyer.
Steenkamp was a key player for North West University (NWU) where he made a valuable contribution in 2016 when they clinched the Varsity Cup trophy over Maties.
In 2018 he moved to the First Division of the Currie Cup where he continued to improve his game with the Leopards‚ and it came as no surprise when he moved to Bloemfontein to play for the Cheetahs.
🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨 The #BullsFamily are proud to announce the signing of harding-hitting lock @WaltSteenkamp, from @CheetahsRugby . Check out this short video, and let us know what you think💪 🔥#BullsFamily Vodacom #SuperRugby pic.twitter.com/YPMZ8wLqFI— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 20, 2020