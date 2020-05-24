Cheika says should have quit as Australia coach before 2019 World Cup

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has said he should have quit the job in early 2019 after Rugby Australia (RA) brought in Scott Johnson as director of rugby and introduced a three-man selection panel.

Cheika stayed in the job until the World Cup in Japan later in the year and quit after the Wallabies were thrashed 40-16 by England in the quarterfinals.

The 53-year-old, however, told Britain's The Times newspaper on Sunday he should have stood down earlier, because he felt that Rugby Australia's management had lost confidence in him.

“In a footy team there can only be one boss, that's all there is to it,” Cheika told the Times. “I should have left because that shows they didn't trust me any more.”

RA appointed Johnson after a review into the Wallabies' 2018 season when they lost nine of their 13 test matches and there were suggestions Cheika would be sacked.