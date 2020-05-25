Rugby

Cheslin Kolbe's French club Toulouse begin training return protocol

25 May 2020 - 17:30 By AFP
Cheslin Kolbe became only the second South African rugby player to score a try in the Rugby World Cup final. Makazole Mapimpi made history when he became the first player to do so for the Springboks in the 2019 Final.
Image: @Springbok/Twitter

South African Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse announced on Monday their players had returned to the club's facilities for medical tests after more than two months away.

The record 20-time French champions have been absent from their Stade Ernest Wallon base since March 16 and the Top 14 season was declared over last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The examinations are the first of a seven-phase process presented by the French Rugby Federation which includes running alone and touch rugby sessions before matches can take place.

Springboks lock Eben Etzenbeth's Toulon will undergo similar Covid-19 tests on Wednesday while Handre Pollard's Montpellier will restart training on June 2.

The new Top 14 campaign is expected to start on September 4 but questions remain over whether a champion for last season will be decided and which sides will represent the league in next season's European Champions Cup.

Kolbe's outfit were one place away from qualifying for the top-tier continental competition when the term was ended and have a Champions Cup quarter-final against Irish province Ulster still to play.

