Rugby

Motsepe on his stake in the Bulls: ‘Rugby brings black and white South Africans together’

25 May 2020 - 13:07 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns President Patrice Motsepe has a 37% stake in the Blue Bulls Company.
Mamelodi Sundowns President Patrice Motsepe has a 37% stake in the Blue Bulls Company.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has backed the Jake White-led revolution at Loftus as the franchise looks to once again become a dominant force in southern hemisphere rugby.

Motsepe‚ who in December acquired a 37% stake in the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo)‚ said he is excited that Rugby World Cup winning coach White has joined the Bulls as Director of Rugby.

“I am excited and I think the Bulls are going to do very well. We have just had Jake White join us recently‚ which is a good thing.

"There are some great people who are representing me on an ongoing basis there‚” said an upbeat Motsepe.

Since White arrived at Loftus earlier in the year he has recruited Arno Botha‚ utility back Gio Aplon‚ prop Marcel van der Merwe‚ lock Walt Steenkamp‚ Johan Grobbelaar‚ Gerhard Steenekamp and Muller Uys to Loftus.

There have also been moves behind the scenes with Edgar Rathbone arriving in the capital city next month as chief executive to take over from departing Alfons Meyer.

On other transfer news coming out of Loftus‚ White was dealt a massive blow last week when Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant decided to leave the franchise to join the Stormers in Cape Town.

Motsepe said he long considered getting involved with the Bulls and he is happy that a deal has been done because he is also passionate about rugby.

Cheika says should have quit as Australia coach before 2019 World Cup

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has said he should have quit the job in early 2019 after Rugby Australia (RA) brought in Scott Johnson as ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I have been looking at the partnership for quite sometime and I am very excited.

"When I was five years old‚ I went to a boarding school in the Eastern Cape and we played football but we also played rugby.

"So I have a passion for football‚ music and of course rugby.

“The Bulls and Mamelodi Sundowns are both from Tshwane – we both use Loftus. It is an exciting opportunity to use sport to bring our people together because sport unites people from different backgrounds‚ languages and cultures.

"In the context of the Bulls‚ rugby brings black and white South Africans together.

SANZAAR, Six Nations in talks over global rugby calendar

Southern hemsiphere rugby body SANZAAR and the Six Nations have entered a consultation process aimed at creating an aligned global rugby calendar "in ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It strengthens this common passion for the sport and to get more young black and white South Africans to play for the Bulls.

“As the Motsepe Foundation‚ we sponsor school sports where we want black and white South Africans to play football.

"We have this developmental obligation whether it is Sundowns or the Bulls‚ and we also sponsor netball at schools and the participants love it very much.”

MORE:

Reds trio released after refusing coronavirus pay cuts

Rugby Australia do not expect a rush of players to walk away from their contracts after they agreed to release Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and two of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Wallaby Rodda among three to quit Reds over coronavirus pay cut

Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two teammates are parting ways with the Queensland Reds, after they were suspended for refusing a pandemic-prompted ...
Sport
3 days ago

Waratahs' Penney coaching 'sausages' from quarantine

New South Wales Waratahs coach Rob Penney almost did not make it back to Australia last Sunday but has now got used to coaching a group of "sausages" ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Motsepe: Sundowns ‘will continue to pay salaries whether there is football or ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane now possibly among highest-paid coaches in Africa Soccer
  3. Leonardo Castro thanks Kaizer Motaung as he signs 2-year extension with Chiefs Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane accepts PSL sanction handed out to Gaston Sirino Soccer
  5. Cricket South Africa refuses to back Smith's support of Ganguly Cricket

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X