Cheslin Kolbe's French club Toulouse agree to salary cut

South African Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe's French club Toulouse announced on Wednesday their squad will take a pay cut of up to 15% for next season.

The record 20-time French champions join fellow Top 14 sides in Eben Etzebeth's Toulon and 2018 winners Castres in reducing wages due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This project, which was presented by our president Didier Lacroix, was approved unanimously," a club statement said.

"Similar negotiations will be held with the coaching staff soon," it added.