Western Force back for Australian Super Rugby competition

Perth-based Western Force will get another crack at top-flight Australian rugby, after being asked to join a coronavirus-enforced domestic Super Rugby tournament.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Wednesday that the side -- controversially axed three years ago from the southern hemisphere's top club tournament -- would play in the competition.

"The return of the Western Force in an Australian-based competition is a great story," said Rugby Australia's incoming chairman Hamish McLennan.

He admitted that ditching the side in 2017 was "painful for sports fans in Western Australia and the Force players".