Rugby

Former Wales assistant Howley reveals grief sparked Rugby World Cup exile

31 May 2020 - 11:47 By AFP
A file photo of Wales backs coach Rob Howley during the warm up before a match. Howley twce bet on Wales players to score tries during his gambling spree.
A file photo of Wales backs coach Rob Howley during the warm up before a match. Howley twce bet on Wales players to score tries during his gambling spree.
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has revealed how grief over his sister's death sparked the gambling spree that saw him sent home from the Rugby World Cup.

Howley is nearing the end of a nine-month ban from the sport after he admitted breaching betting regulations.

The 49-year-old's long-term gambling issues were exposed when a betting company got in touch with the Welsh Rugby Union just as Wales were travelling to Japan for last year's World Cup.

Howley was sent home a week before Wales' opening World Cup match in September after it emerged he had placed 363 bets on more than 1,000 rugby matches from November 2015, losing more than £4,000.

Sports Minister Mthethwa: Football and rugby can resume fitness training

Minister of Sports‚ Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has clarified that professional contact sports such as football and rugby can resume fitness ...
Sport
1 day ago

On two occasions he bet on Wales players to score tries.

After a course of therapy, Howley believes the gambling stemmed from the death of his sister in 2011.

The former British and Irish Lions international had not paid his sister Karen his weekly visit in the days before her death and had agonised over his decision to find her a place to live away from their mother as she battled with depression and alcoholism following a divorce.

"I blamed myself for her death. If I'd seen her on that Wednesday, would she still be alive?" Howley told the Mail on Sunday.

"There was a lot guilt, should haves, could haves. By putting her in that house, on her own, I created an environment for her to kill herself.

"Her alcoholism went from bad to worse. My feeling was that I had driven my sister to her own grave."

1995 RWC chronicles: The hiccup before the days of glory

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of arguably the least remembered encounter in the Springboks' march to Rugby World Cup glory in 1995.
Sport
13 hours ago

Howley tried to block out the ordeal as he threw himself into his work with the Wales coaching staff.

But the grief came back in November 2015 when he sorted out his sister's estate and discovered a number of police and financial issues.

"It was never about the money.

"Never. It wasn't addictive behaviour. It was about escaping. A means of forgetting about the bad things and the experience of my sister," he said.

MORE:

World Rugby aims to reduce contact by cutting scrums, adding orange cards

Elite rugby union could see the introduction of orange cards after World Rugby on Thursday unveiled trials of 10 temporary optional laws to cut the ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby pour cold water on suggestions of mini World Cup

Plans for a World Cup style tournament 2021 to help ease the financial crisis in rugby appear further from reality than its architects believe it to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Western Force back for Australian Super Rugby competition

Perth-based Western Force will get another crack at top-flight Australian rugby, after being asked to join a coronavirus-enforced domestic Super ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X