Rugby

It’s been 40 years since the Lions tour to SA divided the world

31 May 2020 - 13:16 By Liam Del Carme
A file photo of John Robbie, who toured Aparthed South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 1977, pose for a team picture with the Springboks in Tshwane in 2014.
A file photo of John Robbie, who toured Aparthed South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 1977, pose for a team picture with the Springboks in Tshwane in 2014.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

This weekend marks exactly 40 years since the British and Irish Lions kicked off their Test series against the combat starved Springboks at Newlands.

Despite a one-off match against the World XV to mark the opening of Loftus Versfeld in 1977 and two clashes against a South American side earlier in 1980‚ Bill Beaumont’s Lions was the first team of international repute to play the Boks in four years.

South Africa had been plunged into international isolation and the Lions’ decision to tour Apartheid South Africa was one that drew wide international condemnation.

As a 24-year-old‚ he didn’t think so at the time but Lions scrumhalf John Robbie believes it was wrong to come to South Africa which was in the grip of a repressive regime.

“It is something I have to live with‚” said Robbie.

“I have this great contradiction that it was a great rugby experience and highlight of my rugby career.

"Later in life I would be interviewing people who were in jail while I was touring here. I’ve learnt to forgive myself and move on.”

Former Wales assistant Howley reveals grief sparked Rugby World Cup exile

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has revealed how grief over his sister's death sparked the gambling spree that saw him sent home from the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Fellow Irishman Tony Ward‚ who contributed 18 points at Newlands in the opening Test which the Springboks won 26-22‚ was so appalled by what he saw on that tour he refused to tour South Africa when Ireland came here a year later.

However‚ because South African rugby had been starved proper international competition and the walloping the Boks received at the hands of Willie-John McBride’s 1974 Lions‚ the series was highly anticipated by the local rugby establishment.

“I always say there are two things you want to do as a rugby player. You want to tour New Zealand and play the All Blacks and you want to play against the Lions. I was fortunate to do both‚” said Bok flyhalf Naas Botha.

He concedes ‘politically it was a tough time’ but that the Boks had a score to settle.

“In the build-up we were very much reminded of the 1974 series‚” recalled Botha.

1995 RWC chronicles: The hiccup before the days of glory

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of arguably the least remembered encounter in the Springboks' march to Rugby World Cup glory in 1995.
Sport
16 hours ago

“It was to serve as a motivating tool.

“It was the first series against serious opposition for a lot of guys‚” said Botha of the Bok team that had captain Morne du Plessis and Moaner van Heerden as the only players with more than 10 caps.

Isolation had frozen many talents.

That‚ however‚ quickly thawed at Newlands as the hosts scored five tries compared to the Lions’ solitary effort through tighthead Graham Price.

The Bok backline played with more freedom and exploited the tourists’ chinks.

They routinely caught Lions’ fullback Rodney O’Donnell out of position.

“They shot into a big lead‚ the Lions ground them down and it looked like it could be a draw but then Divan Serfontein on debut scored the winning try‚” recalled Robbie.

Cricket SA won’t force players to return to training when non-contact sport returns this week

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Dr Jacques Faul has said that no player will be forced to return to training when non-contact professional ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Botha with mischievous fondness‚ remembers a ruck close to the Lions’ tryline with the Boks in search of that match winning score.

Their two biggest players engaged the maul with almost homicidal intent.

“Louis (Moolman) and Moaner cleared that ruck and that the ball virtually just popped out which allowed Divan (Serfontein) to score.”

The 1974 series infamously produced several violent flashpoints and the 1980 series looked destined to go the same route after Lions’ No8 Derek Quinnell smashed Du Plessis in the face shortly after kick-off.

Robbie was impressed with the Bok temperament for letting that one slide but years later Du Plessis explained to him he simply didn’t know who the culprit was.

“You sure it wasn’t a Northern Transvaaler that hit him‚” enquired Botha who can’t recall the incident‚ jokingly.

Sports Minister Mthethwa: Football and rugby can resume fitness training

Minister of Sports‚ Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has clarified that professional contact sports such as football and rugby can resume fitness ...
Sport
1 day ago

Robbie said Rob Louw’s speed helped make the difference up front‚ while the attacking dimension brought by Gysie Pienaar from fullback further separated the teams in the Boks’ 3-1 series win.

“That team gelled‚” Botha said of the team that contained players from five different regions‚ including Ray Mordt and David Smith from the newly independent Zimbabwe.

In fact‚ that’s where Robbie found himself when he got the call to replace the injured Terry Holmes.

“I had actually played an invitation game in Bulawayo and got the call to join the team. I sat on the bench in the first Test and I remember it like yesterday.

“I was terrified and partly exhilarated. In 1977 I had a good chance of going on the Lions tour to New Zealand but then I broke my leg against France.”

Robbie got another crack and he and Botha‚ although at opposite ends‚ delight in a rugby memory that for so long divided the world.

MORE:

SA Rugby pour cold water on suggestions of mini World Cup

Plans for a World Cup style tournament 2021 to help ease the financial crisis in rugby appear further from reality than its architects believe it to ...
Sport
4 days ago

Western Force back for Australian Super Rugby competition

Perth-based Western Force will get another crack at top-flight Australian rugby, after being asked to join a coronavirus-enforced domestic Super ...
Sport
4 days ago

Transport DG Moemi: Athletes and teams might be able to travel out of hotspots

Travel of professional athletes and sports teams outside of hotspots to play matches or events‚ or to train‚ “could be permissible”‚ a transport ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X