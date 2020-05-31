Knights snatch draw, Sea Eagles thrash Bulldogs as National Rugby League rolls on

Youngster Bradman Best led a thrilling comeback by the Newcastle Knights to snatch a draw against the Penrith Panthers Sunday, as Australia's National Rugby League's coronavirus comeback gathers steam.

The stalled season restarted on Thursday after a 67-day Covid-19 shutdown when Parramatta Eels beat the Brisbane Broncos 34-6 at Queensland's Suncorp Stadium.

Seven subsequent matches were played in five venues, with cardboard spectators dotting the stands and canned cheering broadcast into living rooms, signalling sporting Australia's emergence from the health pandemic.

The NRL is the first professional sporting league to resume in the English-speaking world, and is making the most of its head start in Australia's competitive sports market to attract record television ratings.