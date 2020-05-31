Rugby

Knights snatch draw, Sea Eagles thrash Bulldogs as National Rugby League rolls on

31 May 2020 - 15:56 By AFP
In this file photo taken on May 3, 2020, New Zealand Warriors rugby league team players wait to collect their luggage in the arrivals hall after arriving in Tamworth, after the National Rugby League (NRL) secured an exemption for the team to enter the country ahead of a planned resumption of the sport.
In this file photo taken on May 3, 2020, New Zealand Warriors rugby league team players wait to collect their luggage in the arrivals hall after arriving in Tamworth, after the National Rugby League (NRL) secured an exemption for the team to enter the country ahead of a planned resumption of the sport.
Image: PETER PARKS / AFP

Youngster Bradman Best led a thrilling comeback by the Newcastle Knights to snatch a draw against the Penrith Panthers Sunday, as Australia's National Rugby League's coronavirus comeback gathers steam.

The stalled season restarted on Thursday after a 67-day Covid-19 shutdown when Parramatta Eels beat the Brisbane Broncos 34-6 at Queensland's Suncorp Stadium.

Seven subsequent matches were played in five venues, with cardboard spectators dotting the stands and canned cheering broadcast into living rooms, signalling sporting Australia's emergence from the health pandemic.

The NRL is the first professional sporting league to resume in the English-speaking world, and is making the most of its head start in Australia's competitive sports market to attract record television ratings.

Former Wales assistant Howley reveals grief sparked Rugby World Cup exile

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has revealed how grief over his sister's death sparked the gambling spree that saw him sent home from the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sports-starved fans relished an epic comeback from injury-hit Knights against the Panthers in the Round 3, 14-all draw at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

The Knights suffered a major blow in the early minutes when star halfback Mitchell Pearce left the field bloodied after suffering a knock to the head attempting a tackle.

An ankle injury to hooker Connor Watson further depleted the Knights and the Panthers pounced to take a 14-point lead. A gritty Knights fought back through dashing youngster Bradman Best, who scored two tries in a starring performance.

Ten minutes of extra time failed to resolve the deadlock in the first tie of the interrupted season.

- Rule tweaks -

In Sunday's later match, Manly Sea Eagles thrashed winless Canterbury Bulldogs 32-6 at Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales.

Tom Trbojevic scored two tries in the opening 25 minutes as the Sea Eagles cruised to their second win of the season.

1995 RWC chronicles: The hiccup before the days of glory

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of arguably the least remembered encounter in the Springboks' march to Rugby World Cup glory in 1995.
Sport
16 hours ago

Unblemished Parramatta and Canberra Raiders are the early trendsetters in the 20-round abbreviated tournament.

The grand final is scheduled for October 25.

Bullish Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys has seemingly defied the critics after the NRL overcame the tumult of a scandal-played shutdown.

But his proposal for a return of spectators by July 1 has been criticised by the Australian Medical Association.

The renowned physicality of the 13-man game comes as social distancing rules remain across Australia to curb the spread of the virus.

It’s been 40 years since the Lions tour to SA divided the world

This weekend marks exactly 40 years since the British and Irish Lions kicked off their Test series against the combat starved Springboks at Newlands.
Sport
3 hours ago

But players have had to accommodated new rule tweaks and strict health protocols, including medics taking their temperatures.

The ball was also wiped down with disinfectant every 10 minutes, and coaches were not allowed to prowl the sidelines.

The NRL's gamble to resume competition first has seemingly paid dividends and attracted global attention with matches broadcast in 70 countries, including the United States and France.

Australian Rules football, the country's other major winter sports code, is scheduled to restart its league on June 11.

MORE:

Sports Minister Mthethwa: Football and rugby can resume fitness training

Minister of Sports‚ Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has clarified that professional contact sports such as football and rugby can resume fitness ...
Sport
1 day ago

World Rugby aims to reduce contact by cutting scrums, adding orange cards

Elite rugby union could see the introduction of orange cards after World Rugby on Thursday unveiled trials of 10 temporary optional laws to cut the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cricket SA won’t force players to return to training when non-contact sport returns this week

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Dr Jacques Faul has said that no player will be forced to return to training when non-contact professional ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X