Rugby

English Premiership rugby clubs given green light to return to training

02 June 2020 - 12:45 By AFP
Shuttered ticket sales windows on the Halliwell Jones Stadium, the home ground of the rugby league side Warrington Wolves, in Warrington, northern England on May 14, 2020. Rugby league does not boast a global reach or the deep pockets of other sports as it attempts to navigate its way through the financially perilous coronavirus crisis. But clubs in the heartland of the English game have an enduring and profound connection with the northern, working-class communities in which they are based.
Shuttered ticket sales windows on the Halliwell Jones Stadium, the home ground of the rugby league side Warrington Wolves, in Warrington, northern England on May 14, 2020. Rugby league does not boast a global reach or the deep pockets of other sports as it attempts to navigate its way through the financially perilous coronavirus crisis. But clubs in the heartland of the English game have an enduring and profound connection with the northern, working-class communities in which they are based.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Rugby chiefs in England on Tuesday gave provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship clubs to return to non-contact training following the coronavirus shutdown.

The English top-flight was suspended on March 16 due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic but the intention is still to finish the season.

The Professional Game Board said clubs would need to provide a written declaration that a number of key criteria had been met.

Stage-one protocols allow for individuals or small groups to train in the same facility, while adhering to social-distancing rules.

Former Wales assistant Howley reveals grief sparked Rugby World Cup exile

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has revealed how grief over his sister's death sparked the gambling spree that saw him sent home from the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Japan's Sunwolves exit Super Rugby as Australia bid fails

Japan's Sunwolves bowed out of Super Rugby on Monday as they failed to join an Australian offshoot of the coronavirus-hit tournament.
Sport
1 day ago

PGB chairman Chris Booy said: "I can confirm that the Professional Game Board which incorporates representatives of the Rugby Football Union Premiership Rugby, Rugby Players' Association and Championship clubs has given provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship Rugby clubs to move to Stage 1: Elite Sport Return to Training Guidance.

"The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start Stage 1 as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training.

"The welfare of the players, management and staff is our only priority, and we look forward to the season resuming when it is safe to do so."

MORE:

Knights snatch draw, Sea Eagles thrash Bulldogs as National Rugby League rolls on

Youngster Bradman Best led a thrilling comeback by the Newcastle Knights to snatch a draw against the Penrith Panthers Sunday, as Australia's ...
Sport
1 day ago

1995 RWC chronicles: The hiccup before the days of glory

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of arguably the least remembered encounter in the Springboks' march to Rugby World Cup glory in 1995.
Sport
2 days ago

Jaguares players told to take overseas deals, says De La Fuente

Argentina's rugby union (UAR) has encouraged Jaguares players to take deals overseas amid an uncertain outlook for Super Rugby due to the coronavirus ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X