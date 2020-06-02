English Premiership rugby clubs given green light to return to training

Rugby chiefs in England on Tuesday gave provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship clubs to return to non-contact training following the coronavirus shutdown.

The English top-flight was suspended on March 16 due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic but the intention is still to finish the season.

The Professional Game Board said clubs would need to provide a written declaration that a number of key criteria had been met.

Stage-one protocols allow for individuals or small groups to train in the same facility, while adhering to social-distancing rules.