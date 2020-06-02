Rugby

French league blows full time on Top 14 rugby season

02 June 2020 - 14:42 By AFP
This term's Champions Cup has been put on hold at the quarter-final stage due to Covid-19.
This term's Champions Cup has been put on hold at the quarter-final stage due to Covid-19.
Image: PASCAL PAVANI / AFP

French rugby on Tuesday confirmed that it had abandoned hope of completing its coronavirus-interrupted club season and announced that it was ending the Top 14 and division two campaigns without a champion.

The National Rugby League (LNR) held discussions with the 30 clubs in the two divisions on April 30, the day the country's football season was called off, and said at the time they had agreed to drop plans to hold play-offs at the end of August.

A press release from the LNR's executive committee on Tuesday rubber-stamped that decision and filled in some details.

"The Top 14 table is stopped and ratified at the end of the 17th round, the Pro D2 table is stopped and ratified at the end of the 23rd round," the LNR said in a statement, noting that not all the matches in the final second-division round had been played.

English Premiership rugby clubs given green light to return to training

Rugby chiefs in England on Tuesday gave provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship clubs to return to non-contact training following ...
Sport
3 hours ago

The decision means that, unlike French football, rugby ends its season without a club champion, for the first time since 1942.

There will be no promotion to, or relegation from, either of the top two divisions.

The Top 14 will therefore resume on the opening day of the 2020-2021 season, scheduled for September 4.

The decision still needs to be ratified by an extraordinary meeting of the LNR General Assembly on June 11.

The LNR also said it hopes for an increase in the number of French clubs in the European Cup from six to eight to take into account "the exceptional context of the health crisis".

Japan's Sunwolves exit Super Rugby as Australia bid fails

Japan's Sunwolves bowed out of Super Rugby on Monday as they failed to join an Australian offshoot of the coronavirus-hit tournament.
Sport
1 day ago

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), which runs the European Cup and the lesser Challenge Cup, said in mid-May that it was studying the possibility of expanding the marquee competition to 24 clubs, with eight from France.

The LNR committee also said it was extending the signing window, which normally shuts during the season, for players who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

They will be able to join a club until January 31 next year.

MORE:

Former Wales assistant Howley reveals grief sparked Rugby World Cup exile

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has revealed how grief over his sister's death sparked the gambling spree that saw him sent home from the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Knights snatch draw, Sea Eagles thrash Bulldogs as National Rugby League rolls on

Youngster Bradman Best led a thrilling comeback by the Newcastle Knights to snatch a draw against the Penrith Panthers Sunday, as Australia's ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jaguares players told to take overseas deals, says De La Fuente

Argentina's rugby union (UAR) has encouraged Jaguares players to take deals overseas amid an uncertain outlook for Super Rugby due to the coronavirus ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X