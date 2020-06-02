French league blows full time on Top 14 rugby season

French rugby on Tuesday confirmed that it had abandoned hope of completing its coronavirus-interrupted club season and announced that it was ending the Top 14 and division two campaigns without a champion.

The National Rugby League (LNR) held discussions with the 30 clubs in the two divisions on April 30, the day the country's football season was called off, and said at the time they had agreed to drop plans to hold play-offs at the end of August.

A press release from the LNR's executive committee on Tuesday rubber-stamped that decision and filled in some details.

"The Top 14 table is stopped and ratified at the end of the 17th round, the Pro D2 table is stopped and ratified at the end of the 23rd round," the LNR said in a statement, noting that not all the matches in the final second-division round had been played.