Golden point, red card replacements to be trialled at Super Rugby Aotearoa

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams will be able to replace red-carded players and drawn matches may be decided by a golden-point tiebreaker when the country's domestic competition starts on June 13, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Tuesday.

The changes are aimed at making the game more exciting for fans and will be trialled during the 10-week event which will kick off with a game between the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Dunedin.

Players who receive a red card can be replaced 20 minutes after they are sent off and will not be allowed to return to the field.