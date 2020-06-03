Australia are pressing ahead with plans to host this year’s Rugby Championship.

While the grip of Covid-19 is still keenly felt across the globe‚ restrictions‚ especially Down Under‚ in the coming months are likely to be eased to the point where international competition becomes feasible.

Cash-strapped Rugby Australia‚ according to the Sydney Morning Herald‚ are working on a strategy that will see Australia‚ New Zealand‚ the Springboks of South Africa and Argentina gather in one hub and contest this year’s competition.

The paper reports Rugby Australia are in talks with Fox Sports in the hope of thrashing out a deal.

The tournament‚ which was originally scheduled to run between August 8 and September 27‚ will almost certainly be pushed back.

Australia’s domestic competition‚ although not confirmed‚ is expected to end on September 19.