Long-serving rugby administrator Tobie Titus has hung up his blazer and tie for the last time.

SA Rugby on Wednesday paid tribute to Titus‚ as well as Harold Verster‚ who quickly made it clear he is going nowhere until at least September‚ with every prospect of sticking around the corridors of power in Bloemfontein afterwards.

Verster is SA Rugby’s longest-serving high-ranking official having served either as president or managing director of the Free State Rugby Union since 1993.

Titus‚ meanwhile‚ will disappear into the sunset after serving sport for six decades.

‘Mr T’ (not because he looks like an A-team character) or ‘Oom Tobie’‚ started his involvement in sport at the University of the Western Cape in the 1960s.