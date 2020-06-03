SA Rugby posts profit to ‘walk from the burning building intact’

While his organisation reported a profit at their annual general meeting on Wednesday‚ SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux conceded Covid-19 enforced austerity measures will be painful for all rugby businesses.

“It will mean that we will walk from the burning building still intact‚” he predicted.

Before the full scope of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clear SA Rugby reported a post-tax profit of R8.5m for 2019.

They believe strict financial discipline was at the heart of the profit but admitted their challenges have been dwarfed by the pandemic.

“The measures that we have implemented in recent years allowed us to deliver a very satisfactory result at the end of 2019.